CONNECT - Enclosures For Wired Medical Electronics Equipment
OKW’s CONNECT enclosures are specifically designed for medical electronics especially those that are cable connected.
OKW's CONNECT plastic enclosures are now available in a range of three standard sizes. Modern CONNECT enclosures are suitable for a wide range of medical applications including remote control for beds and other equipment, patient monitoring and emergency call buttons.
Each ergonomic case comprises two shells, offering a choice of which side to make the top. One shell is convex for comfortable handheld use, the other is flattened with a recessed panel to accommodate a membrane keypad. They snap together so no screws are needed.
Open apertures at either end enable the installation of cable glands for cables ø 0.134” to ø 0.232”. The cable gland kits include a strain relief feature.
End panels are available to blank off any unused cutouts. These panels (and the flat sides) can be machined to accept USB connectors or LEDs. Four attachment pillars in the flat enclosure shell enable the easy mounting of a PCB.
CONNECT can be specified in three lengths: 2.99”/4.56”/6.14” x 2.12” x 0.86”. The enclosures are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0). The standard color is off-white (RAL 9002). Black (RAL 9005) versions will also be available from July 2019.
Accessories include: a bedrail holding clamp, soft-touch cable gland kits (in volcano gray or black) with integrated strain relief and kink protection; end panels (off-white or black); self-tapping screws.
OKW also offers a range of customization services including CNC machining; custom colors and finishes (lacquering); digital, screen or tampo printing of legends and logos; photo quality decor foils; RFI/EMI shielding; installation and assembly.
