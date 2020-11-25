NET-BOX - Wall Mount Enclosures For Today's SMART Technology
OKW has introduced a new version of its NET-BOX wall mount enclosures for control units and network nodes. It is now quicker and easier to install.
NET-BOX is perfect for SMART technology, IIoT equipment and network nodes discreetly mounted on walls.”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has created a new version of its NET-BOX wall mount enclosures for control units and network nodes. The mounting points on the rear section of the enclosure are now pre-drilled ready for the wall mounting screws — making it quicker and easier to install the electronics device in situ.
— Sean Bailey
NET-BOX is a slim, elegant housing for applications including IoT/IIoT, Smart Factory, Industry 4.0, building management, central control units, gateways, data acquisition, data systems engineering, measurement and control, supervision terminals, access control, medical and wellness technology.
New Version II offers all the outstanding technical features of the existing models but is pre-drilled with three wall mounting points. There is no need to open the main electronics section. Only the front lid has to be refitted after installation. The base section has screw pillars for mounting PCBs.
Both versions of NET-BOX feature a stylish curved top with a front lid that conceals cables and connectors. The three-part construction ensures no screws are visible at the front. Anti-tamper Torx T10 screws are supplied as standard.
NETBOX Versions I and II are available in three sizes: 5.51″ x 5.51″ x 1.83″, 7.09″ x 7.09″ x 1.91″ and 8.66″ x 8.66″ x 1.99″. They are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0). The base section is lava gray as standard with a light gray (RAL 7035) top cover and lid. Prices start at $36.
Accessories include infill covers (which close the bottom of the enclosure and can accommodate a further PCB), IP 65 sealing kits, anti-slide feet, self-tapping screws and a Torx T10 screwdriver.
OKW can supply NET-BOX fully customized on request. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, digital/screen/tampo printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly of accessories.
View NET-BOX enclosures range >>
Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412 220 9244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
NET-BOX Wall Mount Electronic Enclosures