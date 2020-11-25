NET-BOX - Wall Mount Enclosures For Today's SMART Technology

NET-BOX wall mount enclosures

Modern, slim and discreet NET-BOX wall mount enclosures

NET-BOX with has plenty of space for the PCBs

NET-BOX with has plenty of space for the PCBs

Cable connections are hidden under the NET-BOX front lid

Cable connections are hidden under the NET-BOX front lid

OKW has introduced a new version of its NET-BOX wall mount enclosures for control units and network nodes. It is now quicker and easier to install.

NET-BOX is perfect for SMART technology, IIoT equipment and network nodes discreetly mounted on walls.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has created a new version of its NET-BOX wall mount enclosures for control units and network nodes. The mounting points on the rear section of the enclosure are now pre-drilled ready for the wall mounting screws — making it quicker and easier to install the electronics device in situ.

NET-BOX is a slim, elegant housing for applications including IoT/IIoT, Smart Factory, Industry 4.0, building management, central control units, gateways, data acquisition, data systems engineering, measurement and control, supervision terminals, access control, medical and wellness technology.

New Version II offers all the outstanding technical features of the existing models but is pre-drilled with three wall mounting points. There is no need to open the main electronics section. Only the front lid has to be refitted after installation. The base section has screw pillars for mounting PCBs.

Both versions of NET-BOX feature a stylish curved top with a front lid that conceals cables and connectors. The three-part construction ensures no screws are visible at the front. Anti-tamper Torx T10 screws are supplied as standard.

NETBOX Versions I and II are available in three sizes: 5.51″ x 5.51″ x 1.83″, 7.09″ x 7.09″ x 1.91″ and 8.66″ x 8.66″ x 1.99″. They are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0). The base section is lava gray as standard with a light gray (RAL 7035) top cover and lid. Prices start at $36.

Accessories include infill covers (which close the bottom of the enclosure and can accommodate a further PCB), IP 65 sealing kits, anti-slide feet, self-tapping screws and a Torx T10 screwdriver.

OKW can supply NET-BOX fully customized on request. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, digital/screen/tampo printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly of accessories.

View NET-BOX enclosures range >>

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412 220 9244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

NET-BOX Wall Mount Electronic Enclosures

You just read:

NET-BOX - Wall Mount Enclosures For Today's SMART Technology

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412 220 9244
Company/Organization
OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

More From This Author
NET-BOX - Wall Mount Enclosures For Today's SMART Technology
TECHNOMET 19” Rack Enclosures Can Be Specified In Custom Sizes Up To 16U
OKW's New Wall-Mount Enclosures For SMART Building/Office/Home Technology
View All Stories From This Author