12 Years for AFRICA PPP - This year the event goes online, on 01 – 02 December 2020
This year the event goes online, on 01 – 02 December 2020ONLINE, VIRTUAL, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12th edition of Africa PPP, Infrastructure Investment Partnerships Conference, is back in 2020 but this year will be online, on 1 - 2 of December 2020, under the theme: “Partnering on public infrastructure projects for sustainable development and economic growth”.
The entire world being hit by Covid-19, developing Infrastructure, now more than ever, is important. Africa PPP will help rebuild the economy by gathering both public and private sectors to develop partnerships in Electricity, Transport, Health, Water and ICT industries.
Africa PPP is a unique event: To access information on new project opportunities; network with leading decision makers in the sector, from the comfort of your own home/office; hear from 50+ industry experts and key stakeholders during the 2-day event, and to hear presentation of defined bankable projects.
By participating at the virtual edition of Africa PPP you will have access to:
• Virtual conference with live presentations
• Virtual connection platform between project owners, developers and investors
• Simultaneous translation in English and French
• Online PPP resources platform
• Presentations of Bankable Projects on priority infrastructure sectors – healthcare, water, energy, transport and ICT
• Dedicated “virtual meeting rooms” to connects with other attendees.
Over the years, a strong partnership between the public and the private sector as proved to be a fundamental element in the delivery and implementation of significant infrastructure projects under the PPP framework. The past 11 editions of Africa PPP gathered over 1800 delegates, 1000+ companies represented, 423 speakers, 40+ sponsors.
The 11th edition Africa PPP took place in Cape Town having the participation of 119 Delegates and 41 Speakers from 25 counties representing different industries such Public Sector (34%), Investors (21%), PPP Units (6%), Developers, Advisors and Contractors (39%). Moreover, the last year’ event had PPP Projects presented from 8 countries such: Cameroon, Ghana, Kenia, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and Tunisia.
AFRICA PPP Virtual Conference 2020 offers a diverse range of participating packages by registering as: Delegate, Sponsor, Exhibitor and as a Speaker via the official website www.africappp.com or by contacting the team by email appp@ametrade.org .
