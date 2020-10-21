Author Sheréa VéJauan Creates a Journal on How to Set Goals that People Can Actually Achieve
Sheréa VéJauan Shares Her Proven Seven-Step Method to Building the Life of Your Dreams, One Goal at a Time.
Set goals that move you closer to your potential, not cater to your comfort zone.”RANCHO CUCAMONGA , CA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new year rolls around, people are reviewing their goals from the previous year and setting goals for the new. Unfortunately, past studies have shown that a large percentage of people who set New Year's goals never actually achieve them.
— -Sheréa VéJauan
For author Sheréa VéJauan, however, setting goals is a different story. She has mastered a system that makes goal setting easy, inspiring, actionable and fun!
For almost a decade, this busy wife, mom, and entrepreneur has taught, trained, and coached hundreds of people on how to achieve their goals by using her annual “Goals Journal.”Her annual journal was birthed from her own goal-setting journey. She discovered a method that actually works and helps people achieve their goals… using only seven simple steps! These steps are:
1. Write Down Your Goals
2. Create Balance
3. Research Resources
4. Recite Affirmations
5. Visualize Success
6. Establish Good Habits
7. Celebrate Milestones
The goals journal came about after VéJauan discovered the power in her own life and shared it with her family during a family workshop in 2009. “We had so much fun learning about each other’s goals, laughing, talking, and sharing life, that we didn’t notice that six hours had passed,” said VéJauan. “That was the busiest, yet most productive year ever. That became the year we set a family tradition of annual goal planning”.
Over the years, hundreds of adults and children have learned very quickly how to set and achieve success by using VéJauan’s Goals Journal. Not only does her journal contribute to the success of others, but, VéJauan has also provided a plethora of online goal-setting courses and material that many have found beneficial and essential to achieving their goals.
The 2021 Goals Journal promises to turn dreams into plans. Fully revised and updated, this 10th Anniversary Edition includes:
● Monthly Goal-Setting Themes
● Recommended Reading for Goal Setters and Achievers
● 2021 Calendars and Weekly Goal Accountability Trackers
● Step-by-step instructions on How to Create a Vision Board
● Tips on How to Successfully Achieve Your 2021 Goals
● Suggested Apps to Help with Your 2021 Goals
● Motivational Quotes to Keep You Inspired Throughout the Year
● Sheréa VéJauan’s Goal-Setting Music Playlist
● A Space to Write Your Success Notes, AHA! Moments, and Brilliant Ideas
● And so much more
In this journal, Sheréa VéJauan shares the ups and downs of her own goal-setting journey while introducing her Seven-Step Method. This unique roadmap challenges the reader to uncover their own potential and accomplish more than they thought they could spiritually, financially, and socially - while at work, in the community, or even at home.
ABOUT THE JOURNAL:
The 2021 Goals Journal: A One-Year Personal Goal Achievement System to Help you Discover Your Purpose, Create a Life Plan and Reach Your Potential by Sheréa VéJauan is available to pre-order at http://goalsjournal.net/
Realistically Speaking Publishing Company
Paperback: 6”x 9” 312 Pages
ISBN# 979-864485-649-7 trade paperback
ISBN# 978-1-71655-375-2 spiral bound
The 2021 goals journal will also be available for purchase at shereavejauan.com and Amazon.com
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Sheréa VéJauan is an entrepreneur, podcast host, and workshop presenter. She is the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club - a coaching organization in Corona, California. She is the author of eleven other books and journals. Sheréa is a Coach, Trainer, and Speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team. A certified SYMBIS facilitator, as well as a Financial Peace Community Coordinator for Ramsey Solutions. She resides in Southern California, a devoted wife of twenty-nine years to her husband Brian, and mother to three adult children. Visit her at http://shereavejauan.com/ or sign up for her goal-setting courses at www.goalsettersclub.com
