Adenoma and Sessile Serrated Polyp Detection Rates are Higher with HygiPrep™ than with Standard Oral Bowel Preparations

In 2014 Gavriel D. Meron, founder and former CEO of Given Imaging – the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world – partnered with Texas-based Lifestream Purification Systems to form HyGIeaCare, Inc. to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and Prep procedure exclusively to the GI world. The goal of HyGIeaCare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through a chain of HyGIeaCare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world. In the US, 14.5M screening colonoscopies are performed each year, and this number is growing annually. According to the recently released US Multi-Society Task Force Consensus Statement on Adequate Bowel Cleansing for Colonoscopy, up to 20 - 25 percent of all colonoscopies are reported to have an inadequate bowel preparation. An incomplete standard prep makes it difficult to detect precancerous lesions. Current prep is also burdensome. There is clearly a need for a better way to prep colons.