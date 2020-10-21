Adenoma and Sessile Serrated Polyp Detection Rates are Higher with HygiPrep™ than with Standard Oral Bowel Preparations
ADRs were 34% in females and 60% in males, almost double the national guidelines. SSP detection rate was 12.5%, almost double the published 5-7%.NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyGIeaCare Inc. today announced that a poster with data of 18 gastroenterologists from Austin Gastroenterology, (AG) TX, examined 112 eligible and average-risk patients that performed HygiPrep™ was presented by the American College of Gastroenterology ACG 2020 VIRTUAL Annual Scientific Meeting..
ADR and detection rates of SSPs were collected at Austin Gastroenterology (Austin, TX) between October 1, 2018 and June 31,2019. Study participants included 112 eligible and average risk patients. Inclusion criteria: average risk, asymptomatic patients, 50 years or older, or over 45 and African American, undergoing their initial screening colonoscopy. All patients underwent high-volume colon irrigation bowel prep using the Hygieacare FDA cleared system.
The Poster was submitted by John J. Ziebert, MD, Kenneth K. Ellis, MD, Christopher Peake, BA, Orly Levitan, PhD, Dawn B. Burleson, RN, MBA, CRA, William Stassen, MD - Austin Gastroenterology, Austin, TX, USA; HCA Healthcare, Austin, TX, USA; Hygieacare Inc., Norfolk, VA, USA.
The study participants were examined by 18 gastroenterologists, and the analysis was performed retrospectively on a de-identified dataset. The data showed that ADRs were 34% in females and 60% in males, almost double the national guidelines of 20% for females and 30% for males. Additionally, the detection rate for SSPs was 12.5%, almost double the published 5-7%.
“We are excited that with HygiPrep™ the Adenoma and Sessile Serrated Detection Rates are almost double the national guidelines, and that we have an important impact on prevention and early detection of colorectal cancer.” said Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc.
About American College of Gastroenterology
The ACG is the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders by facilitating delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care.
More than 15,000 physicians are members of the ACG. The ACG provides its members with the most accurate and up-to-date scientific information on digestive health and the etiology, symptomatology and treatment of GI disorders through annual scientific meetings, its peer reviewed The American Journal of Gastroenterology, regional postgraduate training courses and research grants.
The ACG mission is to enhance the ability of its members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management.
About HyGIeaCare, Inc.
Hygieacare's mission is to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and novel solutions exclusively to the GI world, by providing unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through collaborations between hospitals, medical centers, GI physicians and HyGIeaCare Centers in the US and throughout the world.
