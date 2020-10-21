ORT Tool Looking to Expand

Expansion Leads to More Hiring

We have added to production capacity as the result of strong demand for fabrication department and as the result of the plant expansion will be looking for workers.” — Angelo Milano, Vice President

ERIE, MICHIGAN, U.S., October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORT Tool is expanding its manufacturing facility and will be looking to add to its workforce. “We have added to production capacity as the result of strong demand for fabrication department and as the result of the plant expansion will be looking for workers,” stated Angelo Milano, Vice President.

The expansion will be doubling the size of the current building. The addition will give the company 20,000 square feet. The building expansion also means expansion of the ORT Tool’s workforce. The company will be looking to hire welders, shipping and logistics personnel, electrician and machinist apprentices and estimators.

“Our company is fortunate to have weathered the pandemic well so far, and we have been able to maintain our long-range plans for this expansion,” further commented Milano.

The company will begin the hiring process in late October and early November and hopes to have all the positions filled as it begins the new year.

Milano added, “Our current workforce has been at ORT Tool on average over 10 years. We are a company that values our team members which is why we have long-tenured individuals.”

ORT Tool has been able to maintain business with its manufacturing customers while expanding into the electric vehicle, the renewable industries of wind and solar.

