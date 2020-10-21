Stonehill Expands Team with Customer Experience and Marketing Expert

Stonehill is pleased to announce Mark Fernandez has joined the firm as Principal.

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is pleased to announce Mark Fernandez has joined the firm as Principal. Mark will be responsible for the delivery of operational and sales services that include creative development, brand storytelling, marketing and business growth strategies. Mark will also actively lead strategy facilitations and contribute to the overall growth and development of the firm.

Mark Fernandez brings 30 years of sales, marketing, and executive leadership to Stonehill, including 24 years in sports and entertainment. Mark joined the organization from Valley National Bank where he served as Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. At Valley, he was responsible for digital and traditional marketing, e-commerce, corporate communications, social media, content creation, creative development, and community impact. Fernandez had a 10-year as Senior Vice President of the Tampa Bay Rays where he oversaw corporate sales & marketing, ticket sales & service, broadcasting, community relations, and the Rays Baseball Foundation. He previously spent 10 years in a similar role with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mark continues to be sought as a speaker and thought leader in the non-profit community.

“Mark is a core leader in the community” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “His vast experience in executive leadership makes him an excellent addition to the team.”

“The opportunity to join Stonehill right now is very exciting, our potential is unlimited. The firm’s skill in the application of Design Thinking to help clients create change and accelerate sustainable growth, has already been recognized with numerous national awards.” said Mark Fernandez, Principal of Stonehill.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, the Steve Awards as a Business & Professional Services Company of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Please visit www.stonehillinnovation.com for more information.

