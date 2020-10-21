Zureli and Edenark Group Partner for Global Corporate Environmental Sustainability Certification for SMEs
World's premier green directory and world's premier sustainability certification program team up to help SMEs use sustainability certification to competitively differentiate!”FT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 21, 2020 – Zureli (https://www.zureli.com/ ) and Edenark Group (https://edenark.com/ ) have partnered to promote global corporate environmental sustainability certification for SMEs.
Zureli, via the world’s premier Green Directory, with +1,500 companies, from 48 countries, and its newsletter, serving +43,000 members, provides a platform for B2C and B2B consumers to find and reward companies and products that have shown their commitment to the environment by becoming certified sustainable.
Edenark Group, via the Edenark Group ISO 14001 program, published by the United Nations under Project 521, provides the world’s premier corporate environmental sustainability certification for SMEs.
Following its normal review process, Zureli will list companies certified under the Edenark Group ISO 14001 program on its website, provide free inclusion in five (5) editions of its Spotlight Green (US$1,000 value), and a free 1 minute corporate video for social media and membership in the Zureli / Edenark Group networking group. Zureli shall also provide convention representation to Edenark Group ISO 14001 certification holders, in markets it serves.
Zureli shall also promote and represent the Edenark Group ISO 14001 program in a number of markets that it has established operations, such as SouthEast Asia and South Africa.
Edenark Group shall bring its clients to the Zureli Green Directory site and help them use the site to globally promote their services.
“Consumers want their vendors to be certified sustainable. Edenark Group provides the world’s best sustainability certification and Zureli provides the world’s best directory. This is a logical partnership and we are excited by the potential for our existing and future clients”, said Zureli CEO Tim Worthington.
“Companies certified under a globally-recognized program, then promoting that certification, are growing faster than their non-certified competitive peers. They are doing the right thing by becoming certified. Then, when the market finds out, it rewards them for being a good corporate citizen. This partnership benefits the certified company and the consumer; and hopefully, will motive others to join,” said David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group.
Zureli (https://www.zureli.com/), headquartered in Singapore, provides a global Green directory, marketing, and news services, to the world’s business community.
Edenark Group (https://edenark.com/), headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, provides corporate enhancement services, including the Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification, the Best You Can Be employee performance enhancement service, and the PACE Advisor CapEx project management service.
