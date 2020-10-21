Warehousing Automation & Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue in Saudi Arabia: KenResearch
KSA Dry Logistics Market is driven by Introduction & Adoption of Newer Technologies will have Strong Influence on Delivery & Service Offerings in the Industry.SAUDI ARABIA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • During Covid pandemic, cargo was backlogged at KSA’s major container ports; travel restrictions led to a shortage of truck drivers to pick up containers and ocean carriers canceled sailings.
• Saudi customs authority has restricted freight forwarders to only 2 brokers from each company at all ports of entry, which is causing delays in freight clearances.
• Strong demand is anticipated for full fledged integrated distribution centers including logistics facilities, dry storage; cold storage and supporting retail facilities.
Technological advancements would ensure improved supply chain transparency, enhance supply chain security and lead to improved cost efficiency within logistics framework in Saudi Arabia. Rise of automation and VASs to give a competitive edge is changing the way warehouses operate. In addition, warehousing companies are seeking business support, such as IT solutions and financing from both government as well as non-government sources.
Development of Logistics Infrastructure: Government of KSA is taking initiatives for development of economic zones and logistics centers to accommodate the increasing demand of freight forwarding owning to economic diversification & Vision 2030. KSA government aims to aggressively drive and position 50 islands and 100 miles of Red Sea as a global tourist destination. Expansion of Red Sea corridor in Jeddah, the minerals hub in Yanbu, King Abdullah port and NEOM project are also expected to drive the freight forwarding industry. Saudi Arabian government is investing to improve its port infrastructure that envisages using innovative technological solutions to also automate processes & activities. With the new plans of improvement, the rail network is expected to have connectivity with ports, major transport hubs, warehouses, freight terminals, and distribution centres, which will decrease the transportation time from coast to coast (which currently takes about 10 days, and is expected to decrease to 10-15 hours by rail).
KSA Government opened the retail and wholesale sectors to 100% foreign ownership and has launched a large privatization programme. Competition will intensify due to entrance of global players due to flexible rules and regulations thus, leading to surge in M&A’s and further intensifying the competition in the freight forwarding market. The government is also developing Free Zones near KSA airports which are aimed to attract foreign businesses by relaxed licenses & taxation policies, thus increasing more foreign investments in the country.
Increasing adaptation of E-Commerce as a result of restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic will bring change in terms of consumer buying behaviour. Big retailers for instance, Carrefour and Abu Dawood reported surge in online sales of up to 200-300% in 2020 and further expect an escalating growth trajectory in the long-term.
The report titled “Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue)” by Ken Research suggested that the dry logistics market is further expected to grow in the near future as companies are willing to expand in terms of fleet size and warehousing space; potential regional opportunities; shifting to asset light model for warehousing / storage availability. The government can establish a logistics manpower framework, establish a skills council for logistics; pricing at sea ports to attract FDI, revise regulations around customs licensing, promoting bonded logistics & strengthen-ing trade relations with other countries. The market is expected to register a positive six year CAGR of 1.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019-2025F.
Key Segments Covered in KSA Dry Logistics Market
• Service Mix
Freight Forwarding
Warehousing
Value Added Services
• Regions
Jeddah
Riyadh
Dammam
Rabigh
Others (Al- Khobar, Medina, Tabuk and several other cities)
• KSA Dry Freight Forwarding Market
Mode of Freight
Road Freight
Air Freight
Sea Freight
Rail Freight
International and Domestic Freight
Road Freight
Air Freight
Sea Freight
International and Domestic Companies
Flow Corridors (International Freight)
Asian Countries
European Countries
Middle East
NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement)
Other Regions (Africa and South America)
• KSA Dry Warehousing Market
Business Model
Industrial / Retail
Container Freight / Inland Container Depots
End Users
Construction Material / Industrial
Consumer Retail
Food and Beverage
Healthcare
Automotive
Others (Agriculture, Chemicals and Rest)
Entities
Real Estate Companies
Captive Companies
Logistics Companies
Cities
Jeddah
Riyadh
Dammam
Others (Al-Khobar, Medina, Tabuk and other cities)
• KSA Customs Clearance Market
Overall Value Added Services
Customs Clearance Revenue by Sea
Customs Clearance Revenue by Air
Transhipment Cargo Volume
Discharged Transhipment Containers
Loaded Transhipment Containers
Key Target Audience
• International Domestic Freight Forwarders
• Warehousing Companies
• Logistics Companies
• Logistics Consultants
• Customer Clearance and Container Yards
• Integrated Logistic Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:
• Historical Period: 2014-2019
• Forecast Period: 2019–2025
Companies Covered:
• Karsf
• LSC
• JAS
• Arabco
• Mubarrad
• Bahri
• Defaf logistics
• Wolf Logistics
• Namma Cargo
• Almajdieou
• Al Ayed
• Agility logistics
• Four winds logistics
• Globus Logistics
• Space logistics
• Atlas world
• Uniworld Freight Services
• Hellman
• BAFCO International Logistics and Shipping Co.
• Hala Supply Chain
• RAZ
• Gulf system
• Platinum shipping and logistics
• MSC
• OCSCL (Oriental Commercial & Shipping)
• NTF Group
• Abdui Global
• Al rashed
• GAC
• Kanoo terminal Services
Online Retail Companies Covered:
• Carrefour
• Panda Retailing
• Abdullah Othaim Market
• Danube
• Tamimi Market
• Lulu Hypermarkets
Key Topics Covered in the Report
• Saudi Arabia Overview and Major Economic Zones
• Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market
• Trade Scenario
• Saudi Arabia Dry Freight Forwarding Market
• Saudi Arabia Dry Warehousing Market
• Snapshot on Saudi Arabia Customs Clearance and Transhipment Market
• Industry Analysis (Decision Making Process, SWOT Analysis, VAT Impact and Law of Public Transport on Roads of KSA)
• Cost of Setting up a Logistics Business in Saudi Arabia
• Comparative Landscape – KSA Dry Logistics Market
• Comparative Landscape in Saudi Arabia Online Retail Market
• Recommendations / Success Factors
• Research Methodology
• Appendix
