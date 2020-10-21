Ashley Judd to Join Women Vote Florida to Encourage 50,000 Women to Vote
Thursday October 22, 2020 5-7pm -Event to Kick Off Largest Statewide Voter Mobilization Effort of Election
The 2020 election is not the time to sit on the sidelines. We must vote for hope over hate, for healing over division. This November, we vote for structural and transformational change”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THURSDAY: Actress & Activist Ashley Judd to Join Women Vote Florida for “We Rise. 2020 Our Voice, Our Story, Our Power”
MIAMI, October 21 – With less than 2 weeks until election day, accomplished actress and activist Ashley Judd is joining forces with Women Vote Florida, the state’s preeminent non-partisan coalition focused on energizing and empowering women voters of all backgrounds, to present “We Rise. 2020 Our Voice, Our Story, Our Power.”
On Thursday, October 22, Judd and Women Vote Florida leaders will bring together women from across the state to share important educational resources, critical voter information, an innovative digital “Plan to Vote” toolkit, and details to combat vote-by-mail disinformation and ensure that all Florida voters can safely make sure their voice is heard in this election. The event also kicks off the last weekend of action and largest statewide voter mobilization efforts of the 2020 election cycle in Florida, the most populace battleground state in the country.
“The 2020 election is not the time to sit on the sidelines. We must vote for hope over hate, for healing over division. We must let our anger motivate us and our hope drive us. This November, we vote for structural and transformational change”, said Roxey Nelson, Vice President, Politics and Strategic Campaigns, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East (UHE),
EVENT DETAILS:
WHAT: Kicking off the night of the last presidential debate, this event will energize and excite empowered voices from our diverse sisters across the state who are committed to voting for our futures, our families, and our communities in the 2020 general election
WHEN: Thursday, October 22, 2020 - 5:00–7:00 PM EST
WHO:
Special Guest:
• Actress and activist Ashley Judd - known for hit movies, including Kiss the Girls, Double Jeopardy, and High Crimes, and advocacy work on issues related to female empowerment and equity
Co-Hosts:
• Lisa Perry - The Common Ground Project, Co-State Director
• Carolina Castillo - Women Vote Florida, Co-State Director
Moderator:
• Corryn Freeman - Florida for All Education Fund, State Director
Panelists:
• Nadine Smith - Equality Florida, Executive Director
• Aida Mackic - Community Outreach Group, National Program Director
• Dr. Frances Colón - Former Deputy Science and Technology Adviser to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
• Sam(ira) Obeid - Spoken Word Artist
• Alexis Holland - Women Vote Florida, Leadership Director
WHERE: To join the event, please RSVP https://secure.everyaction.com/5f9xKK4dB0-XD_qqI1lhbw2
PARTNERS: The We Rise event is co-hosted by The Common Ground Project, Organize Florida, Florida Immigrant Coalition SEIU Florida, New Florida Majority, Planned Parenthood, Miami Workers Center, CF Jobs with Justice, NOW - National Organization for Women
CONTACT: For more information about Women Vote Florida go to www.womenvoteflorida.vote
MEDIA: Please contact Suzan McDowell at suzan@circleofonemarketing.com or Charly Norton at charly@circleofonemarketing.com or 305-576-3790
Susan McDowell
Circle of One Marketing
+1 305-576-3790
