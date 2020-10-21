Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,162 in the last 365 days.

Ashley Judd to Join Women Vote Florida to Encourage 50,000 Women to Vote

Women Vote Florida welcomes Ashley Judd on Thursday October 22, 2020

Ashley Judd joins Women Vote Florida to encourage 50,000 women to vote

Thursday October 22, 2020 5-7pm -Event to Kick Off Largest Statewide Voter Mobilization Effort of Election

The 2020 election is not the time to sit on the sidelines. We must vote for hope over hate, for healing over division. This November, we vote for structural and transformational change”
— Roxey Nelson, Women Vote Florida
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THURSDAY: Actress & Activist Ashley Judd to Join Women Vote Florida for “We Rise. 2020 Our Voice, Our Story, Our Power”
Event to Kick Off Largest Statewide Voter Mobilization Effort of Cycle

MIAMI, October 21 – With less than 2 weeks until election day, accomplished actress and activist Ashley Judd is joining forces with Women Vote Florida, the state’s preeminent non-partisan coalition focused on energizing and empowering women voters of all backgrounds, to present “We Rise. 2020 Our Voice, Our Story, Our Power.”

On Thursday, October 22, Judd and Women Vote Florida leaders will bring together women from across the state to share important educational resources, critical voter information, an innovative digital “Plan to Vote” toolkit, and details to combat vote-by-mail disinformation and ensure that all Florida voters can safely make sure their voice is heard in this election. The event also kicks off the last weekend of action and largest statewide voter mobilization efforts of the 2020 election cycle in Florida, the most populace battleground state in the country.

“The 2020 election is not the time to sit on the sidelines. We must vote for hope over hate, for healing over division. We must let our anger motivate us and our hope drive us. This November, we vote for structural and transformational change”, said Roxey Nelson, Vice President, Politics and Strategic Campaigns, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East (UHE),

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Kicking off the night of the last presidential debate, this event will energize and excite empowered voices from our diverse sisters across the state who are committed to voting for our futures, our families, and our communities in the 2020 general election

WHEN: Thursday, October 22, 2020 - 5:00–7:00 PM EST

WHO:

Special Guest:
• Actress and activist Ashley Judd - known for hit movies, including Kiss the Girls, Double Jeopardy, and High Crimes, and advocacy work on issues related to female empowerment and equity

Co-Hosts:
• Lisa Perry - The Common Ground Project, Co-State Director
• Carolina Castillo - Women Vote Florida, Co-State Director

Moderator:
• Corryn Freeman - Florida for All Education Fund, State Director
Panelists:
• Nadine Smith - Equality Florida, Executive Director
• Aida Mackic - Community Outreach Group, National Program Director
• Dr. Frances Colón - Former Deputy Science and Technology Adviser to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
• Sam(ira) Obeid - Spoken Word Artist
• Alexis Holland - Women Vote Florida, Leadership Director

WHERE: To join the event, please RSVP https://secure.everyaction.com/5f9xKK4dB0-XD_qqI1lhbw2

PARTNERS: The We Rise event is co-hosted by The Common Ground Project, Organize Florida, Florida Immigrant Coalition SEIU Florida, New Florida Majority, Planned Parenthood, Miami Workers Center, CF Jobs with Justice, NOW - National Organization for Women

CONTACT: For more information about Women Vote Florida go to www.womenvoteflorida.vote

MEDIA: Please contact Suzan McDowell at suzan@circleofonemarketing.com or Charly Norton at charly@circleofonemarketing.com or 305-576-3790

Susan McDowell
Circle of One Marketing
+1 305-576-3790
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Women Vote Florida video of women talking about the 100th Anniversary of the women's voting act

You just read:

Ashley Judd to Join Women Vote Florida to Encourage 50,000 Women to Vote

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.