Contify Helps a Competitive Intelligence Company to Transform the Decision-Making Process for its Client
Contify’s AI-enabled competitive intelligence solution automates intelligence reports for a leading competitive intelligence company and its pharma client.
By partnering with AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence platforms like Contify, competitive intelligence companies gain an informational advantage,”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced that it has deployed its market and competitive intelligence platform for a US-based competitive intelligence company, to track the market and competition for its pharma client.
— Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify.
As part of the engagement, Contify customized its AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence platform to deploy a custom competitive intelligence solution for the competitive intelligence company. The unique aspect of this platform configuration is to track live coverage of the earning calls and generate actionable insights. Other key functionalities of Contify’s market and competitive intelligence platform are:
- Aggregate the strategic updates from regulatory websites in the US and Europe, specifically country-wise regulators in Europe
- Automate the monitoring and tracking of news updates on the strategic developments of the competitors
- Create a customized weekly intelligence report with actionable business insights
According to the user survey, the AI-based custom competitive intelligence platform helped the competitive intelligence company in reducing the time spent on manual tracking of competitors by 30%. The competitive intelligence platform also accelerated the speed of delivering actionable insights.
“Contify’s AI-enabled market intelligence platform enabled our pharma client to anticipate market changes and stay on top of the rapidly changing competitive landscape. We're very happy about our partnership with Contify and look forward to opportunities to expand it even further" - Co-founder – Competitive Intelligence Company.
“Competitive intelligence companies excel in primary research and have a close relationship with their clients. By partnering with AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence platforms like Contify, they gain an informational advantage by integrating the best of both the worlds of primary research and secondary monitoring. Competitive intelligence companies leverage this informational advantage to recommend an effective strategic response of potential competitive threats to their client,” adds Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify.
Contify caters to the unique market and competitive intelligence requirements of the businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, and pharma companies.
Read the case study here →
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at https://www.contify.com/
Get a free trial today
Media Contact
Shilpa Tandon
Contify Solutions
+91 75035 82319
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn