OKW's New Wall-Mount Enclosures For SMART Building/Office/Home Technology
OKW has launched SMART-PANEL enclosures for intelligent building control systems. SMART-PANEL blends seamlessly with modern building environments.
We developed SMART-PANEL enclosures to meet the growing demand for suitable enclosures for SMART building technology and IIoT equipment.”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has launched elegant new SMART-PANEL wall-mount enclosures for intelligent building control and monitoring technology.
Attractive and ergonomic SMART-PANEL is designed to house modern control consoles in a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial applications. They include building services systems, electrical installations, smart home, IoT/IIoT, wireless communications, measuring and control, medical and laboratory technology, security and access control.
There are no visible fixing screws because the top snaps into place – speeding up installation and servicing. The top can be re-opened using a set of push-in opening tools (accessory). The large recess in the top can accommodate a touchscreen, display or membrane keypad.
The bottom part fits standard flush-mounted/cavity wall boxes (maximum opening 61 mm) and larger international installation boxes (up to 5.90” high and 2.40” wide).
Electronic components are mounted in the top part. A snap-in phenolic resin hardboard protection plate (accessory) protects the underlying electronics from the risk of damage during installation and servicing.
SMART-PANEL is available in two sizes: 3.30” x 3.30” x 0.83” and 6.10” x 3.30” x 0.83”. They are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) with a highly polished bottom part and a fine-textured top. The standard color is traffic white (RAL 9016). There is a flat, recessed area in one end for USB and Mini-USB connectors etc. Prices start at $19.
Accessories include a glass panel (which can be printed on the rear) for touchscreens and displays; a set of opening tools; hardboard protection plates, adhesive foils and anti-slide feet for desktop use.
OKW can supply SMART-PANEL fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing, laser marking, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.
