OKW's New Wall-Mount Enclosures For SMART Building/Office/Home Technology

SMART-PANEL wall-mount enclosures for SMART technology

SMART-PANEL wall-mount enclosures for SMART building/office/home technology

SMART-PANEL fits to flush wall boxes

SMART-PANEL base can be located on flush wall boxes - hiding all the cables

SMART-PANEL snap-together enclosures

SMART-PANEL snap-together enclosures with accessory glass panel (for touchscreens) and PCB protection plate

OKW has launched SMART-PANEL enclosures for intelligent building control systems. SMART-PANEL blends seamlessly with modern building environments.

We developed SMART-PANEL enclosures to meet the growing demand for suitable enclosures for SMART building technology and IIoT equipment.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has launched elegant new SMART-PANEL wall-mount enclosures for intelligent building control and monitoring technology.

Attractive and ergonomic SMART-PANEL is designed to house modern control consoles in a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial applications. They include building services systems, electrical installations, smart home, IoT/IIoT, wireless communications, measuring and control, medical and laboratory technology, security and access control.

There are no visible fixing screws because the top snaps into place – speeding up installation and servicing. The top can be re-opened using a set of push-in opening tools (accessory). The large recess in the top can accommodate a touchscreen, display or membrane keypad.

The bottom part fits standard flush-mounted/cavity wall boxes (maximum opening 61 mm) and larger international installation boxes (up to 5.90” high and 2.40” wide).

Electronic components are mounted in the top part. A snap-in phenolic resin hardboard protection plate (accessory) protects the underlying electronics from the risk of damage during installation and servicing.

SMART-PANEL is available in two sizes: 3.30” x 3.30” x 0.83” and 6.10” x 3.30” x 0.83”. They are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) with a highly polished bottom part and a fine-textured top. The standard color is traffic white (RAL 9016). There is a flat, recessed area in one end for USB and Mini-USB connectors etc. Prices start at $19.

Accessories include a glass panel (which can be printed on the rear) for touchscreens and displays; a set of opening tools; hardboard protection plates, adhesive foils and anti-slide feet for desktop use.

OKW can supply SMART-PANEL fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing, laser marking, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

View SMART-PANEL range here >>

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

SMART-PANEL Wall-Mount Enclosures For SMART Technology

You just read:

OKW's New Wall-Mount Enclosures For SMART Building/Office/Home Technology

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
Company/Organization
OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

More From This Author
OKW's New Wall-Mount Enclosures For SMART Building/Office/Home Technology
OKW's BODY-CASE Wearable Plastic Enclosures Now In Larger Size XL
OKW's Advanced New Sloping Front Plastic Enclosures
View All Stories From This Author