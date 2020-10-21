Member.buzz Reveals 200% Surge in Active Users, citing Impulse to Stay Connected
As the cloud-based platform surpasses 600 groups, its CEO touts unrivaled user experience as reason for explosive growth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Member.buzz, the emerging go-to platform for businesses, societies, and clubs to organize group activities and events, today announced a 200% surge in active users, much of it in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Member.buzz beta launched in early 2019 and quickly gained traction among groups of all sizes. The project’s initial phase closed out at 200 groups and the free platform today hosts over 600 – a growth of 200% in a year. According to the company, much of the growth occurred in early 2020, coinciding with the onset of the unprecedented global health crisis.
In a UK poll of 2,000 parents conducted by MumPoll, 62% described their children as "more community-minded” as a result of COVID-19 lockdown conditions. This finding aligns with Deloitte's recent Global Millennial Survey, in which 75% of respondents said the pandemic has made them more sympathetic toward the needs of others, to the point where they intend actions that they believe will have a positive impact. As societal norms shift to accommodate the COVID-19 crisis, Member.buzz expects a growing movement towards online group activities, including webinars, meetings, and ticketed events.
Member.buzz users can build websites, run blogs, create and manage memberships, and publish forms for their members. The platform also includes full-service facilities for event organization, such as promotion, ticket-selling, and invoicing all through their secure payment gateway.
“As digital natives come of age, millennials and Generation Z will largely govern how business is done online," said William Yeack, Founder and CEO of Member.buzz.
"Usability and user experience is the key to making a powerful platform - and we have done that with Member.buzz. We have worked with all types of organizations to figure out exactly the type of functionality needed to help them thrive in the digital world; and our platform's surge in popularity is a testament to us getting the formula just right. We are working on a lot of awesome new features; rest assured, there is much more to come from Member.buzz."
The company is planning a variety of upcoming new features including in-person payments, forums, newsletters, membership directories, advanced analytics, and social media functionality - giving organizations everything they need to create vibrant online communities - with no technical skills required.
Yeack established Member.buzz while trying to build an online presence and manage events for his New York based alumni club. The company’s team is now spread across offices in Manhattan, San Francisco, and London.
“There is no doubt that the coronavirus outbreak rattled a great many of us,” he added. “As people sheltered in place, I think the impulse to stay connected became stronger. We are glad that we were able to be there for people at a difficult time. Non-profits, fraternities, sororities, small businesses, and individuals have all benefitted from using our free platform.”
As a way to help organizations adapt to the pandemic, Member.buzz has hired a dedicated design team to help new organizers get up and running on the platform. If you want to learn more, you can schedule a free consultation through their Connect Portal.
About Member.buzz
Member.buzz is a social platform for groups and organizations looking for a consolidated space in which to plan, manage, deliver, and monitor group activities. Organizers get access to a customizable environment to build thriving online communities. The platform is hosted entirely in the cloud, for optimum security and flexibility. It provides a digital canvas for content-publishing and an organizational framework for membership-based groups to arrange, track, and deliver events in a unified, collaborative environment.
