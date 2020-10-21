The Think Tank at The Thinkubator Releases Survey Findings on The Impact of COVID-19 on Bronx Youth

The Think Tank at The Thinkubator release survey findings on the impact of COVID-19 on Bronx youth. Remote learning has not helped their individual learning.

BRONX, NEW YORK (NY), UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Think Tank at The Thinkubator under the leadership of Dr. Lessie Branch released the results of a survey conducted by The Thinkubator Apprentice and Bronx high school senior, James Walrond. The survey conducted in August and September of this year asked The Thinkubator’s current and former interns questions about the impact of COVID-19 on them and their families. The survey was sent to 200 Thinkubator youth representing all zip codes in the Bronx and a similar demographic profile of the Borough. 51 youth responded to the survey between ages 14 - 19, 47% Latino, 39% Black and 60% identified as Female.

The study reveals that 51% of respondents reported “It is hard to adjust to the remote learning schedule or are experiencing difficulties with schedules” and “Remote learning has not helped me learn better.” Respondents indicated that they learn better in person. Additionally, they were concerned about college preparation and testing taking, college applications, and their future careers. Despite these findings, 58.8% of respondents reported that they will attend school virtually and 35.3% will attend in a hybrid format. James Walrond, Apprentice, The Thinkubator noted “I saw that COVID-19 impacted students in various ways. Many students were affected academically and have been experiencing trouble with this new style of online learning. This is a really important detail that we need to pay attention to, if young people are having trouble with transitioning to our new teaching and learning platform we need to make sure that educators are deploying various teaching and learning methodologies to reach my peers and I.” “The report is instructive that we must understand the different ways in which remote learning is being scheduled and administered and find ways to improve upon what was done in the spring and summer ” stated, Dr. Branch.

The study also revealed respondents overwhelmingly (94.1%) stated that they would like to work while attending school during the upcoming academic year and will either apply within their local neighborhood or online for opportunities. Financial pressures placed on Bronx youth is evident as the Bronx has experienced a 25% unemployment rate. Moreover, nearly a third of the respondents report that someone lost their job or someone in their household got sick or died from COVID-19, a correlation with the increase in Bronx unemployment rate. When asked how has COVID-19 impacted their future and in what ways? 63% of respondents stated that COVID-19 has negatively impacted their education and employment prospects. The need/want to work while attending school arises from the already precarious and COVID-19 accelerated unemployment experienced in the Bronx. Surveyed youth want to help support their family while attending school. “The negative externalities of COVID-19 has placed tremendous pressure on youth to support their families. We must continue to work with local, state, and federal officials and foundations that fund youth workforce programs to ensure that we continue to support youth talent development during these extreme times” stated Dr. Edward Summers, CEO and President of The Thinkubator.

The survey was developed and designed by James Walrond, Apprentice at The Thinkubator with the support and assistance of HERE to HERE. The goal of the research project was to understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on Bronx youth. The survey aimed to look at educational, personal, and work related issues that have been impacted by the global health and economic pandemic. It consisted of a mix of 14 multiple choice and open ended questions that required a brief response. Youth that are engaged with The Thinkubator programs are enrolled either in high school or college. Dr. Branch and James Walrond discussed the results of the survey on BronxNet’s Open on Wednesday, October 21st at 7 a.m. More detailed information can be found at www.thethinkubator.org/thethinktank.

The Think Tank at The Thinkubator, launched by Dr. Lessie Branch, Associate Professor of Business at Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY), serves as a hub for rigorous academic, scholarly, and professional research that supports the documentation and evaluation of The Thinkubator activities, seeks to understand The Bronx as a contested, complex urban form, and addresses narratives of marginalized - Black, Brown, Female, and low-income communities.