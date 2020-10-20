Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 43 lane closure planned on new (inbound) Winona Bridge for light replacements (Oct. 20, 2020)

WINONA, Minn. – The left lane on the inbound new Winona Bridge on Hwy 43 will be closed for 3-4 days beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21 as crews replace lights on the bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will encounter the lane closure during daytime hours while the work is taking place. The lights will not be illuminated during the normal hours while the work is underway. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by the end of the week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. To learn more about MnDOT construction and other information in southeast Minnesota, join the MnDOT SE Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

