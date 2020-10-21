QUINI Expands Wine Sensory Data Market Coverage to Australia
Expansion Underscores Quini’s Scalability and Reach - Enables Quini to Market and Sell Insight on Australian Wine Consumers to Wine Producers Worldwide
Quini’s service expansion to Australia reflects market interest in our technology and Quini’s model that enable us to deliver local consumer sensory insight more quickly and cost effectively.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quini® (www.quiniwine.com), the undisputed leader for sensory real-time data, analytics and technology solutions for the wine industry, has expanded its wine sensory data services to Australia. Quini’s market coverage starts with the country’s three largest cities by population, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
— Roger Noujeim, CEO, Quini
Australia-based wineries and wine producers worldwide are now able to access local Australian wine consumer sensory feedback on their brands and their competitors’ products faster than ever and at significantly lower cost than traditional consumer research methods.
Effective November 1st, consumer sensory and attitudinal feedback acquired in the three launch cities will be published to QUINI DATA™ enterprise client analytics dashboards overnight.
“Quini’s service expansion to Australia reflects market interest in our technology and Quini’s unique model that enable us to deliver actionable local consumer sensory feedback and insight more quickly and cost effectively,” said Roger Noujeim, Quini’s CEO.
Quini’s expansion into Australia reinforces the scalability of Quini’s model and unlocks a major new market for Quini’s sensory data solutions.
Added Noujeim: “Quini is now well positioned to provide sensory data services to Australia's wine industry that boasts 2000 wineries, as well as to all international wine producers that market and sell wine in Australia.”
Quini plans to initiate coverage in Perth and Adelaide as well, later this year.
About QUINI DATA™
QUINI DATA™ Gold, Quini’s flagship platform, is an annual subscription solution. The platform allows wine companies of virtually any size to tap local consumer sensory and attitudinal insight on an on-going basis. The system offers pre-built, intuitive analytics dashboards that deliver answers on-demand, with newly acquired data refreshed overnight.
QUINI DATA™ Silver is designed for wineries that require a one-time, adhoc research executed with the same speed, cost savings and analytics capabilities of the Gold solution.
Quini’s local wine tasting consumer panels today span more than 30 large wine metro markets in the United States, Canada and now, Australia.
Wine In Australia
Australia imports approximately around 900 Million US dollars worth of wine, according to Statista. The country’s exports stand at around 1.8 Billion US dollars with the United Kingdom, China and Italy being the largest export destinations. Overall, wine consumption in Australia is driven by around 10 million wine consumers, nearly seven to eight million of whom consume wine weekly, on average.
ABOUT QUINI
Quini is the leader in near real-time wine sensory data and technology solutions. Privately held, Quini is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Quini is a Nielsen Connected Partner. The Quini project is co-funded by CMF (Canada Media Fund). The Quini Data platform is co-funded by the National Research Council through the IRAP program. Quini’s investor group includes OKR Financial (www.okrfinancial.com) and private investors.
