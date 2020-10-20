Second Bremerton ferry returns to service Sunday

Ian Sterling, communications, 206-714-1556 WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

SEATTLE – Starting Sunday, Oct. 25, Washington State Ferries will restore daily two-boat service on the Seattle/Bremerton route. The run has been operating without one of its normal two vessels since March 29 due to the pandemic.

The final roundtrip of each sailing day will continue to be suspended on the Seattle/Bremerton route until further notice, which remains the case on the Seattle/Bainbridge and Mukilteo/Clinton routes as well. On the Edmonds/Kingston route, the final roundtrip is suspended on Fridays and Saturdays only.

Previous restorations

Since late August, WSF has been incrementally restoring service as outlined in its COVID-19 Response Service Plan (pdf 166 kb), with a focus on demand and the availability of U.S. Coast Guard licensed crew. Two-boat weekend service was restored on the Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton routes on Aug. 22. WSF resumed a two-boat schedule seven days a week on the Seattle/Bainbridge route on Aug. 30.

Service increases to the current schedules on other routes will follow as ridership, crew availability, vessel availability and funding allow.

Pandemic precautions

Because of the coronavirus, customers who board a state ferry in a vehicle are strongly encouraged to remain in the vehicle throughout the sailing if possible. A face covering is required in compliance with the state’s health order (pdf 315 kb) – inside or outside – if riders are unable to physically distance from others. To maintain physical distancing standards, if necessary, WSF will enforce reduced occupancy on sailings for walk-on passengers.

Customers are also encouraged to check WSF's terminal conditions and COVID-19 travel updates.

