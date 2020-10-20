Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton State­ment on Trag­ic Death of Hous­ton Police Sergeant

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement following the horrific news of Houston Police Department Sergeant Harold Preston’s death in the line of duty:

“Texans grieve today, yet again, as a courageous police sergeant was senselessly murdered in the line of duty. Officers around our state bravely serve and deserve our utmost honor and respect, especially during this time. Please join me and Angela as we pray for Sgt. Preston’s family, the people of Houston, and for the recovery of Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller who was shot while responding to the same incident and is now recovering. Now and in the days ahead, my office stands ready to support the Houston Police Department however we can.”

