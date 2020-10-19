Meeting Notice: Maryland Young Farmers Advisory Board to Meet Oct. 21 via Teleconference

October 19, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Oct. 19, 2020) – The Maryland Young Farmers Advisory Board will meet Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The agenda includes updated reports from each board member. For more information about the meeting, contact Jessica O’Sullivan at jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882.

