Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Weapons Charges In Anne Arundel County

October 20, 2020

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – The Maryland State Police Apprehension Unit today arrested a wanted felon on an open arrest warrant for illegally possessing firearms in Anne Arundel County.

Joseph Francis Hagan, 54, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he was served with the open arrest warrants including for 11 counts of possessing a firearm with a felony conviction and 5 counts of possessing a rifle or shotgun with a felony conviction.

Following a four-week firearms investigation, troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division-Firearms Enforcement Unit initiated a separate firearms investigation that originated in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland. Troopers obtained additional information that led to a search and seizure warrant being served at Hagan’s residence in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The search warrant resulted in three handguns and eight rifles/shotguns being seized. Troopers from the CED-Firearms Enforcement Section, CED-Northern Investigations and the Glen Burnie Barrack assisted in this investigation.

This case highlights the Maryland State Police’s mission of helping to prevent and investigate multi-jurisdictional crime while supporting allied law enforcement agencies across Maryland. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

The Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn Maryland state troopers tasked with working throughout the state to identify those illegally in possession of firearms and who are perpetuating firearm-related violence, as well as infiltrating and dismantling criminal organizations. Funds for the investigation were provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Act.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov