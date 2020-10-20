Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,160 in the last 365 days.

MPD Participates in 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Metropolitan Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Agency to participate in the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The purpose of the initiative is to provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender dispensed pharmaceuticals and medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps; only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Individuals may surrender any pharmaceuticals or medications on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Collection sites for this event will be at all District stations, Howard University – College of Pharmacy, and Sibley Memorial Hospital:

To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, or about the Take Back Day event, visit takebackday.dea.gov

 

You just read:

MPD Participates in 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.