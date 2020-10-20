MPD Participates in 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The Metropolitan Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Agency to participate in the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The purpose of the initiative is to provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender dispensed pharmaceuticals and medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps; only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Individuals may surrender any pharmaceuticals or medications on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Collection sites for this event will be at all District stations, Howard University – College of Pharmacy, and Sibley Memorial Hospital:
To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, or about the Take Back Day event, visit takebackday.dea.gov