Rockwoods Reservation holds Trail or Treat Halloween-themed event Oct. 30

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Every bit as much a part of fall as the yellows, reds and oranges of changing leaves, is the orange of the Jack-O-Lantern. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a Halloween-themed event with a nature twist at Rockwoods Reservation. The Trail or Treat special event will take place Friday, Oct. 30. There will be two separate rotations of the event, the first from 5-6:30 p.m., and the second from 6:45-8:15 p.m. Visitors can choose to attend either one. The event is free and open to all ages.

Owls, spiders, snakes, and coyotes are all found in Missouri’s outdoors and can add their own natural spooky vibe to any Halloween. Trail or Treat will guide participants on an after-dark hike on the trails at Rockwoods Reservation where they can learn more about . . . and maybe even hear or encounter . . . these creatures of the night. Activities along the way will include s’mores, fireside ghost stories, encounters with costumed native wildlife characters, and more.

“There will also be treat giveaways at every station,” said MDC Naturalist Emily Crawford. “Family friendly costumes are welcomed but not required,” she added.

Participants should make sure they bring flashlight or headlamp and bug spray, and adequate shoes and clothing for an outdoor hike.

“Please choose from the two listed postings to secure a timeslot. We request that you sign up all individuals in your party so that we may effectively practice social distancing guidelines,” Crawford said.

For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when indoors, or any time visitors are unable to maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed

Please register for one of the Trail or Treat events in advance through online registration. Registration links are below.

Participants should sign up only for their preferred timeslot.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.