Michelle Larsen Breaking Boundaries With Her Art

Michelle Larsen and her sculpture art

Arizona master artist develops a new revolutionary mixed-media technique to create paper sculptures on canvas.

I push beyond the norm to create an innovation in which the viewer becomes engaged with the painting on various levels.” — Michelle Larsen

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art is a beautiful means of expression; it captivates audiences from different walks of life and allows them to peer into the artist’s soul through the body of their work. Michelle Larsen’s art speaks volumes; the themes and the underlying messages in her art often capture the passage of time, which is a feat that not many artists have achieved.

Larsen has developed a new revolutionary mixed-media technique to create paper sculptures on canvas. She uses oil paint with bold colors that she applies to her sculpture. The effect creates a three-dimensional painting that protrudes from the surface. This sculpted painting style is a technique that Michelle Larsen developed exclusively for herself. She was inspired by the land dwellers in her proximity, drawing from their human struggles and their life in the mountains. Her art also heavily draws from the western lifestyle and the beauty of nature.

Michelle Larsen has been published in several international art magazines. Her works have been chosen for prestigious exhibitions in Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and France. Many private collectors have purchased her works for the sheer beauty that they express. Her passion for art and supporting other innovators in the field had led her to open her own gallery in Prescott.

Michelle Larsen graduated from the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Denver, Colorado. She graduated in 1980 and eventually specialized in outdoor advertising, lettering, and sign painting. Michelle then went on to paint billboards and signs in Denver, Colorado.

By 2009, Michelle Larsen began her fine art career and honed her art toward finding her signature style. In 2011, she began sculpting canvases with paper to create a three-dimensional painting. Nowadays, she has fully immersed herself in being a celebrated mixed media artist using paper to create a sculpted canvas.

Prescott fully brings out the beauty of Michelle Larsen’s art as it is nestled among pines and surrounded by western landscapes; it is a magical place that inspires her unique art. Over the years, she has garnered so many accolades with her various artworks. In 2014, she was named as “Idaho Artist of the Year” by TOSCA Magazine, Winter.

She was featured on the cover of Art Voices Magazine in Spring 2015. And in 2016, she received a lot of awards, such as being published in ArtTour International Magazine in May and Winter. She was also named as one of the “Top 60 Masters of Contemporary Art.” In 2017, she won the Palm Art Award Certificate of Excellence for the outstanding quality and originality by the jury of the Palm Art Award.

Michelle Larsen’s reputation precedes her. She has achieved so much in her entire career while she continues to push the boundaries of art. She looks at the obvious, close observation and engagement of her particular subject, and amplifies it with three-dimensional textures and bold colors. She pushes beyond the norm of art and fully innovates what it means to enjoy art.

She engages viewers on various levels, and her works can be seen as a painting, a sculpture, or just countless paper wrinkles manifesting into a complex and beautiful piece of art. Michelle Larsen transforms shape and movement into a protruding creation that speaks to her audience. She is definitely one to look out for in the art industry, and with each passing day, she is honing her craft and innovating the industry in her own way.

Putting Prescott, Arizona on the international art map, Larsen's art has begun to make ripples and waves in art, and Michelle won’t be stopping any time soon.

To know more about Michelle Larsen and her fascinating art, check out her official website.