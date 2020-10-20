Incredible Growth Amidst a Global Pandemic

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company Reports 2794.60% Revenue Growth in Its First 3 Years

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a health company, celebrates its first three years in business as of September. The company began with two doctors who wanted to provide effective, natural solutions for detoxification and gut health. Microbe Formulas has reported an astounding 2794.60% revenue growth from 2017 to present time.

When asked about the company's growth, CEO Ryan Riley explains: "Our company has seen incredible growth in our first three years in business. Despite the current challenges with the global economy, people are investing in their health now more than ever. We keep climbing to exceed our estimations in 2021. Our goal is to 10x our growth each year. To 10x our efforts individually and our output as a team."

HIGHLIGHTS

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth:

-Reported six figure gross earnings in 2017 after being in business for only six months out of the calendar year.

-Reported seven-figure earnings in 2018, which was the company’s first full calendar year in business. From 2017 to 2018, their annual revenue growth was 883.20%.

-In 2019, Microbe Formulas reported their first eight-figure year, with an annual revenue growth of 231.59%. They are currently sitting at 136.63% revenue growth in 2020, with 2.5 months remaining in the last quarter.



Product Growth:

-Their year-over-year product growth percentage is as follows: 2017–2018: 220%. 2018–2019: 118.18%. 2019–2020: 153.85%. The total number of supplement bottles sold from 2017 to date is 698,474.

-Microbe Formulas’ flagship product, Mimosa Pudica Seed, has helped thousands of people support their gut health and immunity by targeting pathogens in the digestive tract. Mimosa Pudica Seed has 732 product reviews on the Microbe Formulas website with a 4.6 star average, as well as 296 reviews on Amazon with a 4.3 star average.

-Since starting off with the product Mimosa Pudica Seed, they have created 19 other products that can be taken individually or as part of a complete detoxification protocol. They also have additional products only available through participating practitioners.

-Microbe Formulas’ unique selling proposition is their proprietary ingredient, BioActive Carbon Technology. Formulated by their team of leading scientists, BioActive Carbon is a new category of binders that effectively remove toxins to support whole body detoxification. BioActive Carbon doubles as a unique nutrient delivery method to drive and keep the integrity of each product’s ingredients.



Dave Huffman, VP of Marketing, adds: “It hasn’t been easy, but it is pretty simple. This is exactly what happens when you commit to creating solutions that actually work, then hire great people… listen to them, and make sure they have the clarity, tools, and space to do their best work.”



About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that emphasizes a healthy gut microbiome and true detoxification. Their core values are front and center in their company mission statement: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Shawnda Huffman, Director of Public Relations for Microbe Formulas, at 208-274-8054 or email shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.