Many highways in South Central Minnesota are snow covered, slippery (Oct. 20, 2020)

Check 511mn.org before you head out

MANKATO, Minn. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 – Several highways are snow covered and icy with multiple reports of spin-outs and crashes, including US Highway 169. The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages motorists to check 511mn.org before they travel to see current road conditions and view highway and snowplow cameras along their route.

MnDOT crews are out clearing roadways and assisting law enforcement. Watch for emergency responders and vehicles along the highway, slow down and give them room to work.

Safe winter driving recommendations for all motorists include:

Don’t drive distracted.

Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at 511mn.org .

Stay back, stay alive

Snow removal and road maintenance are essential services that MnDOT continues to provide. Our crews continue to follow guidance from state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health, safety and well-being of our employees and all Minnesotans.

