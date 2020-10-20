Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,159 in the last 365 days.

Many highways in South Central Minnesota are snow covered, slippery (Oct. 20, 2020)

Check 511mn.org before you head out

MANKATO, Minn. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 – Several highways are snow covered and icy with multiple reports of spin-outs and crashes, including US Highway 169.  The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages motorists to check 511mn.org  before they travel to see current road conditions and view highway and snowplow cameras along their route.

MnDOT crews are out clearing roadways and assisting law enforcement. Watch for emergency responders and vehicles along the highway, slow down and give them room to work.

Safe winter driving recommendations for all motorists include:

  • Don’t drive distracted.
  • Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
  • Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off the cruise control.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at 511mn.org.

Stay back, stay alive

Snow removal and road maintenance are essential services that MnDOT continues to provide. Our crews continue to follow guidance from state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health, safety and well-being of our employees and all Minnesotans. 

###

You just read:

Many highways in South Central Minnesota are snow covered, slippery (Oct. 20, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.