Overnight Maintenance of I-2 Scheduled

PHARR — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to inform the traveling public of scheduled maintenance for Interstate 2 that will be taking place in the McAllen and Mission areas.

Anderson Columbia Inc., a TxDOT contractor, will be doing milling operations, new pavement installation, metal beam guard replacement, and temporary stripe tab placement.

The work is tentatively scheduled (weather permitting) from Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures will occur on two spots:

Eastbound main lanes of I-2 will see a right lane closure between Bryan Road and Ware Road. The contractor will be doingmilling operations.

main lanes of I-2 will see a right lane closure between Bryan Road and Ware Road. The contractor will be doingmilling operations. Westbound main lanes of I-2 will fully close from Ware Road to Bryan Road. The contractor will be replacing the metal beam guard, installing new pavement, and placing temporary tabs.

TxDOT reminds motorists to make driving safely a priority when passing through the state's more than 3,200 active road construction and maintencance work zones. In 2019, more than 26,000 crashes occurred in work zones in Texas, resulting in 167 fatalities and 690 serious injuries.

Drivers and passengers account for the majority of those involved in fatal work zone crashes. In 2019, 138 motorists and passengers were killed in work zones. Five construction workers and 24 pedestrians and bicyclists also died. The leading causes of work zone crashes statewide – speeding and driver inattention – are entirely preventable.