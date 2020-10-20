Best Children's Books that Kids Love to Read at Books 4 People Book Store (Goosebumps, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Best Children's Books that Kids Love to Read at Books 4 People Book Store (Goosebumps, A Series of Unfortunate Events, David Walliams, Jacqueline Wilson)LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost nothing makes a proud parent happier than seeing their child not only reading a book but loving it. And at Books 4 People we understand the difference, and so have put together this list of the most popular children's books, verified by kids. We're confident your children will love these must read classics.
1. Goosebumps
Who doesn't love things that go bump in the night? R.L. Stine's incredibly popular children's horror series continues to thrill generations. These books will have your kids on the edge of their seat and eager for more creepy crawly, spooky, and downright hair-raising twists and turns. Kids get to solve mysteries, look for clues, and hang on to every word when the enjoy reading this 20 book set collection.
Prepare to be irresistibly scared with Goosebumps 20 Book Set Collection by R.L. Stein.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/goosebumps-20bks?_pos=3&_sid=cfe9c93d3&_ss=r
2. Jacqueline Wilson Books
'I'm Tracy Beaker. This is a book all about me. I'd read it if I were you. It's the most incredible dynamic heart-rending story. Honest.' Tracy is ten years old. She lives in a Children's Home but would like a real home one day, with a real family. Meet Tracy, follow her story and share her hopes for the future in this beautifully observed, touching and often very funny tale, all told in Tracy's own words.
Follow Tracy's heart-wrenching story in 10 complete books with our Jacqueline Wilson Collection.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/hetty-feather-book-series-6bks?_pos=2&_sid=637b51216&_ss=r
3. A Series of Unfortunate Events
After his first failed attempt to gain access to the Baudelaire children's fortune; Count Olaf continues to create different schemes to steal their inheritance. A Series of Unfortunate Events continue to plague Violet, Klaus and Sonny as Count Olaf is a formidable foe who tries to kidnap them using various disguises including a detective, receptionist and a sea captain. During the unfortunate events complete collection series, the Baudelaire orphans discover that their parents were members of a secret society which encourages them to visit unusual places such as the Mortmain Mountains and the Hotel Denouement. Lemony Snicket advises readers of the children gift set to avoid continuing the series because it will only bring misery. However, each unfortunate event brings readers closer to the stories shocking finale.
Join the Baudelaire children for the whole series of unfortunate events with A Series of Unfortunate Events Collector's Set.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/lemony-snicket-books-unfortunate-event-13bks?_pos=1&_sid=d7b5f99f3&_ss=r
4. Mr. Men
Young readers will love joining the classic Mr. Men characters including Mr. Bump, Mr. Happy and Little Sunshine as they enjoy everyday experiences and exciting adventures in this incredible 52 set collection.
Your child will adore the world of this Mr. Men collection series.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-mrmen-48bks?_pos=6&_sid=157f2b94e&_ss=r
5. David Walliams Books
From the world's favourite author; David Walliams ten cautionary tales and a delightfully dreadful cast of characters; all in a gorgeously glittery full colour format! Are you ready to meet the World's Worst Children? Five beastly boys and five gruesome girls
Fall in love with the world's worst children in our ten part David Walliams collection.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-worldworstchild-4bks?_pos=1&_sid=3a63fe84f&_ss=r
