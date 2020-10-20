Best Children's Books that Kids Love to Read at Books 4 People Book Store (Goosebumps, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Lemony Snicket A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Lemony Snicket A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Mr Men

Mr Men

David Walliams Worlds Worst Children Collection

David Walliams Worlds Worst Children Collection

Best Children's Books that Kids Love to Read at Books 4 People Book Store (Goosebumps, A Series of Unfortunate Events, David Walliams, Jacqueline Wilson)

LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost nothing makes a proud parent happier than seeing their child not only reading a book but loving it. And at Books 4 People we understand the difference, and so have put together this list of the most popular children's books, verified by kids. We're confident your children will love these must read classics.

1. Goosebumps

Who doesn't love things that go bump in the night? R.L. Stine's incredibly popular children's horror series continues to thrill generations. These books will have your kids on the edge of their seat and eager for more creepy crawly, spooky, and downright hair-raising twists and turns. Kids get to solve mysteries, look for clues, and hang on to every word when the enjoy reading this 20 book set collection.

Prepare to be irresistibly scared with Goosebumps 20 Book Set Collection by R.L. Stein.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/goosebumps-20bks?_pos=3&_sid=cfe9c93d3&_ss=r

2. Jacqueline Wilson Books

'I'm Tracy Beaker. This is a book all about me. I'd read it if I were you. It's the most incredible dynamic heart-rending story. Honest.' Tracy is ten years old. She lives in a Children's Home but would like a real home one day, with a real family. Meet Tracy, follow her story and share her hopes for the future in this beautifully observed, touching and often very funny tale, all told in Tracy's own words.

Follow Tracy's heart-wrenching story in 10 complete books with our Jacqueline Wilson Collection.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/hetty-feather-book-series-6bks?_pos=2&_sid=637b51216&_ss=r

3. A Series of Unfortunate Events

After his first failed attempt to gain access to the Baudelaire children's fortune; Count Olaf continues to create different schemes to steal their inheritance. A Series of Unfortunate Events continue to plague Violet, Klaus and Sonny as Count Olaf is a formidable foe who tries to kidnap them using various disguises including a detective, receptionist and a sea captain. During the unfortunate events complete collection series, the Baudelaire orphans discover that their parents were members of a secret society which encourages them to visit unusual places such as the Mortmain Mountains and the Hotel Denouement. Lemony Snicket advises readers of the children gift set to avoid continuing the series because it will only bring misery. However, each unfortunate event brings readers closer to the stories shocking finale.

Join the Baudelaire children for the whole series of unfortunate events with A Series of Unfortunate Events Collector's Set.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/lemony-snicket-books-unfortunate-event-13bks?_pos=1&_sid=d7b5f99f3&_ss=r

4. Mr. Men

Young readers will love joining the classic Mr. Men characters including Mr. Bump, Mr. Happy and Little Sunshine as they enjoy everyday experiences and exciting adventures in this incredible 52 set collection.

Your child will adore the world of this Mr. Men collection series.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-mrmen-48bks?_pos=6&_sid=157f2b94e&_ss=r

5. David Walliams Books

From the world's favourite author; David Walliams ten cautionary tales and a delightfully dreadful cast of characters; all in a gorgeously glittery full colour format! Are you ready to meet the World's Worst Children? Five beastly boys and five gruesome girls

Fall in love with the world's worst children in our ten part David Walliams collection.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-worldworstchild-4bks?_pos=1&_sid=3a63fe84f&_ss=r

Suleman Thadha
pcsbooks Ltd
+44 116 2519123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Best Children's Books that Kids Love to Read at Books 4 People Book Store (Goosebumps, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Suleman Thadha
pcsbooks Ltd
+44 116 2519123
Company/Organization
Books 4 People - The People Bookstore
Unit 8, Vulcan House
Leicester, LE5 3EF
United Kingdom
+44 116 251 9123
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Books 4 People is a High Discounted Bookstore where you can Buy Popular Books Online at low prices. There's a World of books to choose from such as: Children's Books, Range includes Baby Books (0-3), Books for Toddlers (3-5), Early Readers (5-7), Childrens Story books (7-11), Young Teens (11-14), Young Adults (14-16) and Childrens Educational Books. Our Adult Fiction Books, Range includes Classics Novels, Comic Books, Crime, Thriller, Mystery Novels, General Fiction, Horror, Romance, Science Fiction and War. Our Non-Fiction Range includes: Academic, Photography, Audio books, Business, Cook Books, Craft Books, Health and Fitness Books, Mind, Body, Spirit (Tarot). Visit Web: Books4people.co.uk - Email: sales@books4people.co.uk - Telephone 0116 2519123, Trade Catalogue: PDF - EXCEL - Trade Enquiries At Books 4 People you will find the Best Children's Books to read from our bookstore. We are proud to continue to offer you competitively low prices since our opening. Books 4 People’s journey started by selling educational books. We grew our business and expanded our range and have since grown into being a specialist in children’s book sets. We offer affordable and quality collection series. We are one of the biggest independent bookstores in the UK and provide services such as offering wholesale buying options to schools all over the world. We provide our customers with brand new book set collections and gift sets. We have an extensive range filled with bestsellers, classics, tasty cookbooks, children’s books, audio books, fiction and nonfiction. We’ve always got offers on and savings up to a whopping 80% off RRP. The best thing about Books 4 People books is the fact that we are majorly committed to providing our amazing and incredibly important customers with the highest-quality of service, that we deliver seamlessly and catered to customer’s particular needs. Need help? Don’t worry! Any questions or queries you incur as you browse our catalog or shop our broad range of discounted affordable and quality book sets, can be easily sent to us via phone or email. We’ll promise to respond to your questions promptly and helpfully. We also provide 30 day returns so if you’re not happy, all you have to do is send it back to us and we’ll refund you in full. We always like to give back to our customers. Once we give you a promise, we won’t break it. If you’re happy, we’re happy. Join us on our next chapter in the world of Books 4 People.

https://www.books4people.co.uk/

More From This Author
Best Children's Books that Kids Love to Read at Books 4 People Book Store (Goosebumps, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Best Short Story Books for Kids at Books4People Book Store (Winnie and Wilbur, Secret Seven, Scarlet and Ivy, J Wilson)
Books 4 People Trade Division Is Snazal Wholesale - Trade Services Offered to Trade Clients, Schools & Library Services
View All Stories From This Author