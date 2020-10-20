Best Short Story Books for Kids at Books4People Book Store (Winnie and Wilbur, Secret Seven, Scarlet and Ivy, J Wilson)

Best Short Story Books for Kids at Books 4 People Book Store (Winnie and Wilbur, Secret Seven, Scarlet and Ivy, Jacqueline Wilson, Usborne Beginner's History)

LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For young readers these short stories will become an indispensable treasure. From learning about new and exciting historical figures to enjoying wonderfully silly or fantastical tales about bravery, love, and family bonds, kids will love our expert selection of the best short story books for kids.

Everyone will remember one book from childhood that they held close to their heart, and whether your little one loves adventure, daring, heroes, or mischievous mayhem in their stories, we guarantee they'll find a book that they'll remember forever when they select one of our unbelievably low priced collector's books.

Beginner's History by Usborne

How do ancient things get buried? Who digs them up? And what do they find? Young readers can find answers to these questions and more in these colourful and informative books. For your budding archeologist, get the collector's set that will inspire their imagination for years to come as they learn about the ancient Greeks, the Mayans and more.

Usborne Beginner's History 10 Books Set, now offered at an incredibly discounted value price.

Winnie and Wilbur Books Collection

Here are sixteen exciting and funny picture books featuring everyone's favourite witch and her big black cat. Join Winnie and Wilbur in these amazing adventures. Discover dragons at midnight, dinosaurs from the dawn of time, pirates and ghosts. Fly with them by broomstick, on a magic carpet, in a giant pumpkin, and in a rocket share birthday parties, magic shows, winter outings, and trips to the seaside. Watch a computer disappear and a big bad robot pinch Winnie's nose!

Winnie and Wilbur Series 16 Books Collection Set, now discounted and ready to find a special place in your home.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/winnie-and-wilbur-10bks?_pos=2&_sid=c635bbbe3&_ss=r

Enid Blyton's Secret Seven Series

Discover one of the world's most beloved children's writers, Enid Blyton, whose stories have captivated generations since the 1940s when they were first released. In the Secret Seven adventure series the Secret Seven super-sleuths are already on the trail of a mystery! The gang are dressed in disguise, following a lead to a spooky old house in the snow. Throughout the series mysteries are summoned by the young, investigative children who daringly pursue adventures and solve crimes.

Order your Enid Blyton Secret Seven 16 Book Collection Box Set and get involved solving the mysteries with this delightful gang of children.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-enss-16bksbxst?_pos=1&_sid=f7d69a756&_ss=r

Scarlet and Ivy Collection

Scarlet and Ivy is a funny, exciting, and mysterious series of books written by fabulous children's author Sophie Cleverly. Every book is unique and has a surprise twist that will keep your children mesmerized to the very end. It's a story that holds its mystery all along with fascinating puzzles that will keep you guessing page after page.

Scarlet and Ivy Collection 5 Books Set, order today and dive in to the enthralling mystery series.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/scarletivy-scarlet-and-ivy-books-6bks?_pos=1&_sid=7febae99d&_ss=r

Jacqueline Wilson Collection

'I'm Tracy Beaker. This is a book all about me. I'd read it if I were you. It's the most incredible dynamic heart-rending story. Honest.' Tracy is ten years old. She lives in a Children's Home but would like a real home one day, with a real family. Meet Tracy, follow her story and share her hopes for the future in this beautifully observed, touching and often very funny tale, all told in Tracy's own words.

https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/jacqueline-wilson-hetty-feather-5bks?_pos=1&_sid=47415b126&_ss=r

Books 4 People is a High Discounted Bookstore where you can Buy Popular Books Online at low prices. There's a World of books to choose from such as: Children's Books, Range includes Baby Books (0-3), Books for Toddlers (3-5), Early Readers (5-7), Childrens Story books (7-11), Young Teens (11-14), Young Adults (14-16) and Childrens Educational Books. Our Adult Fiction Books, Range includes Classics Novels, Comic Books, Crime, Thriller, Mystery Novels, General Fiction, Horror, Romance, Science Fiction and War. Our Non-Fiction Range includes: Academic, Photography, Audio books, Business, Cook Books, Craft Books, Health and Fitness Books, Mind, Body, Spirit (Tarot). Visit Web: Books4people.co.uk - Email: sales@books4people.co.uk - Telephone 0116 2519123, Trade Catalogue: PDF - EXCEL - Trade Enquiries At Books 4 People you will find the Best Children's Books to read from our bookstore. We are proud to continue to offer you competitively low prices since our opening. Books 4 People’s journey started by selling educational books. We grew our business and expanded our range and have since grown into being a specialist in children’s book sets. We offer affordable and quality collection series. We are one of the biggest independent bookstores in the UK and provide services such as offering wholesale buying options to schools all over the world. We provide our customers with brand new book set collections and gift sets. We have an extensive range filled with bestsellers, classics, tasty cookbooks, children’s books, audio books, fiction and nonfiction. We’ve always got offers on and savings up to a whopping 80% off RRP. The best thing about Books 4 People books is the fact that we are majorly committed to providing our amazing and incredibly important customers with the highest-quality of service, that we deliver seamlessly and catered to customer’s particular needs. Need help? Don’t worry! Any questions or queries you incur as you browse our catalog or shop our broad range of discounted affordable and quality book sets, can be easily sent to us via phone or email. We’ll promise to respond to your questions promptly and helpfully. We also provide 30 day returns so if you’re not happy, all you have to do is send it back to us and we’ll refund you in full. We always like to give back to our customers. Once we give you a promise, we won’t break it. If you’re happy, we’re happy. Join us on our next chapter in the world of Books 4 People.

https://www.books4people.co.uk/

