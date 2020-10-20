Best Short Story Books for Kids at Books4People Book Store (Winnie and Wilbur, Secret Seven, Scarlet and Ivy, J Wilson)
Best Short Story Books for Kids at Books 4 People Book Store (Winnie and Wilbur, Secret Seven, Scarlet and Ivy, Jacqueline Wilson, Usborne Beginner's History)LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For young readers these short stories will become an indispensable treasure. From learning about new and exciting historical figures to enjoying wonderfully silly or fantastical tales about bravery, love, and family bonds, kids will love our expert selection of the best short story books for kids.
Everyone will remember one book from childhood that they held close to their heart, and whether your little one loves adventure, daring, heroes, or mischievous mayhem in their stories, we guarantee they'll find a book that they'll remember forever when they select one of our unbelievably low priced collector's books.
Beginner's History by Usborne
How do ancient things get buried? Who digs them up? And what do they find? Young readers can find answers to these questions and more in these colourful and informative books. For your budding archeologist, get the collector's set that will inspire their imagination for years to come as they learn about the ancient Greeks, the Mayans and more.
Winnie and Wilbur Books Collection
Here are sixteen exciting and funny picture books featuring everyone's favourite witch and her big black cat. Join Winnie and Wilbur in these amazing adventures. Discover dragons at midnight, dinosaurs from the dawn of time, pirates and ghosts. Fly with them by broomstick, on a magic carpet, in a giant pumpkin, and in a rocket share birthday parties, magic shows, winter outings, and trips to the seaside. Watch a computer disappear and a big bad robot pinch Winnie's nose!
Enid Blyton's Secret Seven Series
Discover one of the world's most beloved children's writers, Enid Blyton, whose stories have captivated generations since the 1940s when they were first released. In the Secret Seven adventure series the Secret Seven super-sleuths are already on the trail of a mystery! The gang are dressed in disguise, following a lead to a spooky old house in the snow. Throughout the series mysteries are summoned by the young, investigative children who daringly pursue adventures and solve crimes.
Scarlet and Ivy Collection
Scarlet and Ivy is a funny, exciting, and mysterious series of books written by fabulous children's author Sophie Cleverly. Every book is unique and has a surprise twist that will keep your children mesmerized to the very end. It's a story that holds its mystery all along with fascinating puzzles that will keep you guessing page after page.
Jacqueline Wilson Collection
'I'm Tracy Beaker. This is a book all about me. I'd read it if I were you. It's the most incredible dynamic heart-rending story. Honest.' Tracy is ten years old. She lives in a Children's Home but would like a real home one day, with a real family. Meet Tracy, follow her story and share her hopes for the future in this beautifully observed, touching and often very funny tale, all told in Tracy's own words.
