Books 4 People Trade Division Is Snazal Wholesale - Trade Services Offered to Trade Clients, Schools & Library Services

Books 4 People Trade Division Is Snazal Books Wholesale - The Trade Services Offered are for Trade Clients, Schools & Library Services. Buy Low Cost Books.

LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About: Books 4 People Wholesale Trade Services

Snazal ® Book Wholesale Trade Service is the wholesale division of Books 4 People the trade division has been established since December 2005. Snazal books wholesale works with trade shops, primarily within the United Kingdom. Our wholesale has grown over time and, due to our excellent business growth, we now operate with other trade shops on an international level and serve clients based all around the world. We also supply to local schools and libraries in the UK. Snazal accept purchase orders for Schools and Libraries.

Visit Snazal Books Wholesale
https://www.snazal.com/

Visit Books 4 People Book Club
https://www.books4people.co.uk/

Why Buy From Snazal Wholesale Trade Division
When you become a Snazal ® Book Trade customer you are able to source a large amount of books online from our extensive selection. Our products range from children's books, to fiction and non-fiction books, plus many more titles at low and competitive prices.

Trade Customers can also benefit from some additional options available, for example:

1. Customers can buy our books by having credit facilities set by Snazal.

2. Customers can choose to pay using various payment methods to fit their needs i.e. Bank Transfers, UK cheques, Paypal and Terminal Services.

3. UK customers can return goods if they struggle to sell them in their store. Products must come back to Snazal in the same condition as they were when they left us).

4. UK customers get free shipping. General public pay £3.99 per item, and hence trade customers get excellent trade prices, rather than standard prices.

5. International customers get free shipping to freight forwarders within UK ports with tracking services.

6. Where possible, additional discount is offered to trade customers.

7. Customers will receive personal customer service from a dedicated Wholesale Manager in order to support yours needs and help your own business to grow and develop.

8. UK customers get access to a 'collect from store service' by which it's possible to access to 500,000 books directly from us. Make an enquiry via email for more details about this.

9. Please note - on demand titles might take up to one week for delivery.

Watch Our Youtube Videos For More information
Snazal Intro,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AA8SgJSATas

Snazal Wholesale Zone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyq6WDZbw6A

Contact Snazal at:
https://www.snazal.com/contact-us

Customer Services Telephone
UK customers: (0116) 251 91 23
International Customers: +44 116 251 91 23

Opening times Customer Services:
Monday to Friday - 9am to 5pm
(Closed Bank Holidays)

Retail: pcsbooks@gmail.com
Wholesale: snazalwholesale@gmail.com

Make Enquiries:
https://www.snazal.com/enquiry

View Snazal Trade Catalogues
ONLINE - https://www.snazal.com/catalogue/
PDF - https://www.snazal.com/catalogue/snazal-catalogue-gbp-print.pdf
EXCEL - https://www.snazal.com/tradecat/Catalogue.xls

Suleman Thadha
pcsbooks Ltd
+44 116 2519123
Books 4 People is a High Discounted Bookstore where you can Buy Popular Books Online at low prices. There's a World of books to choose from such as: Children's Books, Range includes Baby Books (0-3), Books for Toddlers (3-5), Early Readers (5-7), Childrens Story books (7-11), Young Teens (11-14), Young Adults (14-16) and Childrens Educational Books. Our Adult Fiction Books, Range includes Classics Novels, Comic Books, Crime, Thriller, Mystery Novels, General Fiction, Horror, Romance, Science Fiction and War. Our Non-Fiction Range includes: Academic, Photography, Audio books, Business, Cook Books, Craft Books, Health and Fitness Books, Mind, Body, Spirit (Tarot). Visit Web: Books4people.co.uk - Email: sales@books4people.co.uk - Telephone 0116 2519123, Trade Catalogue: PDF - EXCEL - Trade Enquiries At Books 4 People you will find the Best Children's Books to read from our bookstore. We are proud to continue to offer you competitively low prices since our opening. Books 4 People’s journey started by selling educational books. We grew our business and expanded our range and have since grown into being a specialist in children’s book sets. We offer affordable and quality collection series. We are one of the biggest independent bookstores in the UK and provide services such as offering wholesale buying options to schools all over the world. We provide our customers with brand new book set collections and gift sets. We have an extensive range filled with bestsellers, classics, tasty cookbooks, children’s books, audio books, fiction and nonfiction. We’ve always got offers on and savings up to a whopping 80% off RRP. The best thing about Books 4 People books is the fact that we are majorly committed to providing our amazing and incredibly important customers with the highest-quality of service, that we deliver seamlessly and catered to customer’s particular needs. Need help? Don’t worry! Any questions or queries you incur as you browse our catalog or shop our broad range of discounted affordable and quality book sets, can be easily sent to us via phone or email. We’ll promise to respond to your questions promptly and helpfully. We also provide 30 day returns so if you’re not happy, all you have to do is send it back to us and we’ll refund you in full. We always like to give back to our customers. Once we give you a promise, we won’t break it. If you’re happy, we’re happy. Join us on our next chapter in the world of Books 4 People.

https://www.books4people.co.uk/

