HI-EMA NEWS RELEASE: TSUNAMI ADVISORY FOR HAWAIIAN ISLANDS

Posted on Oct 19, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami advisory for the Hawaiian Islands effective on October 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM.

An earthquake occurred near the South of Alaska with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter Scale.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center: Based on all available data, a major tsunami is not expected to strike the State of Hawaii. However, sea level changes have been recorded at Hilo and Kahului just above advisory level that could be a hazard to swimmers and boaters as well as to persons near the shore at beaches and in harbors and marinas. The threat may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.

Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaii has passed.

Douglas Carroll

Public Information Specialist

[email protected]

808-285-1516

 

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

[email protected]

