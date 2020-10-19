The California Supreme Court will need to lower the state's bar exam cut score further if it wants to close the pass rate disparity between white and minority examinees and improve diversity within the legal profession, a new study has found.
Oct 19, 2020
You just read:
Study: Lower Bar Exam Cut Score Won't Solve California's Attorney Diversity Problem
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.