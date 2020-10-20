Department adjusting intersection control to help left turns during peak times

CASPER – On Monday, Nov. 2, motorists turning left from eastbound CY Avenue onto northbound Poplar Street will have a better, and safer, way of doing so.

WYDOT will begin restricting the left turn phase of the traffic signal during weekdays after school and through the evening commute. This means that during these times, traffic will not see a flashing yellow arrow signaling a permissive left turn is allowed when conditions are safe. Instead those turning will need to wait for the green arrow to turn.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on this intersection and have noticed that during peak times, left-turning traffic often cannot do so or drivers attempt to make the turn when it’s unsafe to do so,” said WYDOT District 2 Traffic Engineer Chad Aagard.

“It’s been observed that traffic favors one left turn lane but not both turn lanes. By allowing left turns with a green arrow only, it’s hoped that the use of the dual left turn lane will increase, increasing the safety and efficiency of the intersection while reducing congestion.”

Currently those turning left onto northbound Poplar Street are allowed to do so when it’s safe as the traffic signal indicates a flashing yellow arrow. During high afternoon traffic, that allowance will be restricted and drivers will only be able to turn when the arrow is green. Once the high traffic times are past, the signal will return to normal allowing permissive left turns.

The hours the restriction will be in effect will be monitored. The idea is to help with after school and evening work traffic and congestion. WYDOT may need to adjust those times depending on traffic volume.

For additional information about this news release, contact Jeff Goetz, senior public relations specialist, Wyoming Department of Transportation, District 2 at (307) 473-3303.