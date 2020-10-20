Polykote Expands Nonwoven Capabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Easton, PA - Polykote is pleased to announce the expansion of our coating capabilities for wovens and nonwovens. Having coated these materials for years, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought this capability to the forefront and demand has increased.
Utilizing our new 62” wide coating line, we are able to achieve a higher efficiency than in the past. Additionally our increased tension control and drying capacity has allowed us to coat a wider variety of substrates.
President John Guzzo said “Polykote is in a great position to meet the increasing coating requests for woven and nonwoven materials. We’ve increased our throughput and are pursuing larger volume opportunities. This positions Polykote as an excellent partner for coating and laminating wovens and nonwovens.”
Polykote formulates and produces custom-designed coated materials utilizing unique adhesives or coatings. We can use your materials only, or combine them with our coatings and adhesives, resulting in a unique product design. We offer short- and long-term coating and converting services. Reach out to us today 610.258.1604, sales@polykote.com
Gretchen Tobol
Gretchen Tobol
