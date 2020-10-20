Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lanes Reduced on Geiger Grade Oct. 21- Nov. 5 for Roadway Drainage Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Weekday single lane closures will begin Oct. 21 on Geiger Grade (State Route 341) as the Nevada Department of Transportation improves roadside drainage.

Single lane closures will take place on segments of the road between Loftis Drive and Geiger Grade Lookout from 6:30a.m.-4p.m. weekdays Oct. 21 through Nov. 5. 

Additional roadside drainages will be installed for improved drainage and roadside safety. Temporary trench plates will be installed over the roadway surface during construction.

Motorists should anticipate travel delays of up to 15 to 30 minutes as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic through the work zone. Drivers should travel slowly and safely through the work zone, following direction of all roadway signage and traffic personnel. The road work schedule is subject to change.

