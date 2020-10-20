COVID-19 Daily Update 10-20-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 20, 2020, there have been 690,803 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,519 total cases and 408 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Clay County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 90-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Brooke County, and an 86-year old male from Cabell County.

“As we have surpassed 400 deaths of beloved West Virginia family members, friends, and neighbors, we must honor them by combatting this disease with all in our power,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This includes wearing a mask, keeping socially distant, and using good hygiene.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,443), Boone (302), Braxton (43), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,212), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (66), Fayette (722), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (161), Hampshire (119), Hancock (194), Hardy (102), Harrison (625), Jackson (358), Jefferson (532), Kanawha (3,360), Lewis (66), Lincoln (217), Logan (716), Marion (359), Marshall (255), Mason (166), McDowell (106), Mercer (588), Mineral (205), Mingo (518), Monongalia (2,236), Monroe (205), Morgan (104), Nicholas (174), Ohio (462), Pendleton (72), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (179), Putnam (802), Raleigh (674), Randolph (380), Ritchie (32), Roane (91), Summers (81), Taylor (164), Tucker (56), Tyler (24), Upshur (226), Wayne (507), Webster (25), Wetzel (93), Wirt (30), Wood (504), Wyoming (183).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Harrison County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Putnam, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, Webster, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 20, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 20, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County, October 20, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Cabell County, October 20, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 20, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 20, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 20, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, October 20, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, ElderCare Parking Lot, 107 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County, October 20, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV, *for appointment, call 304-728-8416, option 0

Kanawha County, October 20, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, John XXIII Pastoral Center, 100 Hodges Road, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 20, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 20, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 20, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 20, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County, October 20, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Taylor County, October 20, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County, October 20, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 20, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Webster County, October 20, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Camden Family Health Glade Elementary, 25 Mill Street, Cowan, WV

Wirt County, October 20, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wood County, October 20, 1:00 – 5:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County, October 20, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing will be held Wednesday, October 21 in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.