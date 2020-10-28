5G Core: The Next Generation of Networks - report cover

New PreScouter Report Details Advances in the 5G Core Network Using Cloud-Based Architectures

The 5G Core is an essential component that helps form the backbone of 5G networks and will enable new technologies like advanced autonomy and robotics across industries.” — Dr. Sofiane Boukhalfa, PreScouter Technical Director

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence company, has released a detailed report about cloud-native 5G Core network architecture and how it has the capacity to keep up with the growing amount of data needed for technologies from IoT to augmented reality to the telemedicine of today. With the ever growing demand for interactive multimedia services, PreScouter presents this Intelligence Brief to help companies better understand why 5G Core is the future of networking and how they can make the right investments in 5G Core solutions for their business.

As Gursimran Singh Sethi, co-author of the report and PreScouter Subject Matter Expert explains, “The core network is the central element of a network that provides services to customers who are connected by the access network. At the center of the core network, an enabling and emerging architecture is expected to dominate next-generation telecommunication networks: A cloud-native 5G architecture.” Sethi is the Co-Founder and Technical Lead at LATYS Intelligence, a tech startup focused on providing wireless infrastructure capabilities.

After explaining what a 5G Core network is, the report goes into the technical aspects that are relevant to a cloud-native 5G Core architecture and outlines the benefits for telecommunication providers of using 5G Core. PreScouter also provides detailed profiles of three market-ready 5G Core solutions that companies can use to decide which technology would work best for their needs. According to Sethi, “In order to maximize profits, consumer service providers need to balance a cost-optimized versus performance-optimized network deployment.”

“The 5G Core is an essential component that helps form the backbone of 5G networks and will enable new technologies like advanced autonomy and robotics across industries ranging from automotive to telecommunications,” comments Dr. Sofiane Boukhalfa, PreScouter Technical Director and coauthor of this report. “Understanding this technology and the key players leading these developments (e.g., Ericsson, Nokia) will be essential to companies wishing to incorporate 5G functionality into their products and service offerings,” concludes Dr. Boukhalfa.

