Benefits of Investing in Third Wave AI

New PreScouter Report Looks At How Investments in 3rd Wave AI Are Generating 5x Returns Today

Not investing in AI could be the most costly thing an organization does in 2020.” — Justin Starr, PreScouter Senior Scientific Advisor

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence company, has compiled a new report that examines the impacts on businesses of investing in third wave artificial intelligence. With AI having advanced from being the future of technology to becoming the state of the art today, PreScouter presents this Intelligence Brief to help companies fully understand how they are missing out if they fail to adopt this disruptive tech now.

While the general public has become familiar with AI in terms of products like Alexa, Siri and self-driving cars, forward-looking companies are already deploying more capable AI technologies that are not yet consumer facing. One major advantage is that rather than requiring extensive trial-and-error training of the algorithms, third wave AI’s reliance on expert decision making and intelligent frameworks allows for a more immediate return on investment as well as making the algorithms more accurate and robust.

In addition to detailing the advantages of third wave AI over previous iterations of AI technology, PreScouter’s report also highlights the impact of underinvesting in advanced AI. The researchers look at common misconceptions about AI along with examining what makes third wave AI an applicable and profitable tool for companies.

“It's shocking that so many CIOs are hesitating to get involved in AI. The worst move right now is to do nothing,” says PreScouter Senior Scientific Advisor Justin Starr. “Not investing in AI could be the most costly thing an organization does in 2020,” adds Starr. This Intelligence Brief provides valuable insight into how your business can start using low-cost third wave AI technology today.

