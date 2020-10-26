The Healthy Home Market in 2020

Healthy Home Market report cover

New Report Details the Current State of the Healthy Home Market and the Main Factors Driving Its Growth

Diverse opportunities exist for companies promoting and marketing accessibility, independence, wellness and sustainability.” — Daniel Morales, PreScouter Technical Director of Consumer Packaged Goods

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence company, has released a detailed report on healthy home technologies, with a comprehensive overview of the state of the market. With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of the home environment for our health, PreScouter believes that this Intelligence Brief is a valuable resource for companies that want to understand the opportunities that are opening up in the healthy home market.

In recent years, the pressure to build healthier homes has been driven in part by new mothers who are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of the home environment on the health of their babies. Now, this issue has been pushed front and center, as an estimated 150 million

people across the world have been forced to shelter at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This timely report provides a detailed overview of the healthy home market, beginning with a look at what defines a “healthy home.” The Intelligence Brief goes on to describe the current state of the market and identify the main drivers for its growth. Examples of technologies ranging from air purifiers and smart thermostats to touchless faucets, cleaning robots and antibacterial surfaces highlight the types of opportunities that are out there for companies to tap into the rapidly growing healthy home market.

“Future design and construction of homes and neighbourhoods need to be centred around human health and wellness as the default approach, and not as an added luxury,” emphasizes Daniel Morales, PreScouter Technical Director for Consumer Packaged Goods. As outlined in this report, "diverse opportunities exist for companies promoting and marketing accessibility, independence, wellness and sustainability," concludes Morales.

