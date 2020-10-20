Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Ranked First on 2020 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Background Screening Leaders

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) 2020 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Enterprise Screening Winner

ESR Ranked First in “Overall Enterprise Screening Leaders” and “Quality of Service Leaders” for 2020 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings.

We are very grateful to our clients for expressing their feedback as part of the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen – their voice matters greatly to ESR and there is no higher praise.” — ESR Founder and CEO Attorney Lester Rosen

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) – a leading global background check firm – has been ranked first on the list of “Overall Enterprise Screening Leaders” for the 2020 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening. ESR also ranked first in “Enterprise Quality of Service Leaders” and in the top ten for “Enterprise Breadth of Service Leaders” and “Enterprise Size of Deal Leaders.”

“Employment Screening Resources is deeply honored to be ranked first on the list of Overall Enterprise Screening Leaders and Enterprise Quality of Service Leaders on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Service Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening. ESR’s People Over Profit philosophy translates to something special for our clients and their candidates,” said ESR founder and CEO Attorney Lester Rosen.

“Congratulations to Employment Screening Resources,” HRO Today Magazine CEO Elliot Clark said while announcing HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen on October 15, 2020. Clark noted the Quality of Service category is “the most important and the one that practitioners focused on most closely. Employment Screening Resources leads the all important Quality of Service ranking. Congratulations to ESR for providing great service to their customers.”

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services. HRO Today collects feedback annually through an online survey distributed to buyers directly through mailing lists and indirectly through service providers. Once collected, data for providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded in the HRO Today database for analysis.

To determine an overall ranking from this data, HRO Today analyzed results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighed questions and categories based on importance, they calculated scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. These scores are the basis of HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings.

“We are very grateful to our clients for expressing their feedback as part of the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen – their voice matters greatly to ESR and there is no higher praise. We are also very proud of our team of dedicated employees who provide our customers with an outstanding level of service each and every day,” added Rosen, author of “The Safe Hiring Manual” who founded ESR in the San Francisco, California area in 1997.

During the recovery phase of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, organizations are beginning to rebuild their workforce. Pre-employment screening is a critical part of the hiring process and getting it right is more important than ever. The 2020 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening ensures that employers are working with the best providers for the job.

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest reach available in the HR industry, with magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reaching over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers that rely on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings when selecting HR service providers. To learn more about HRO Today, visit www.hrotoday.com.

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), undergoes annual SSAE 18 SOC 2® Type 2 audits, adheres to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and was named the top Overall Enterprise Screening Leader by HRO Today in 2020. To learn more about ESR, visit www.esrcheck.com.