Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2900 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:25 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Anthony Lee, of Southwest, DC.

On Monday, October 19, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 29 year-old Niko James Hall, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.