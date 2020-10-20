Just in time for Thanksgiving… How the heck did I get that Turkey Neck?

Hove Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is highly respected for beautiful, natural-looking neck lift results. Listening is the first step in understanding your patients' needs.

How did that gorgeous skin go from firm to flabby? The answer is simple: Time.

At some point, men and women discover that their neck looks older than their face, or perhaps the face and neck stage an all-out mutiny together. So what are you doing about it?” — Dr. Christopher Hove

Suddenly it is there. You’ve found yourself replacing tank tops in the summer with collared shirts or zipping your hoodie all the way up. You’re loving fall turtlenecks. Your once defined jawline seems to be sinking into your collar bone. You realize this is beyond jowls and neck bands. It is full-on wattle; saggy and even ‘crumbly’ looking skin. It is time for a lower rhytidectomy, commonly known as a neck lift.

“I spend half my day looking at myself through a video conference lens – that ‘turkey neck’ isn’t pretty,” says Betty G., senior partner at a busy consultancy. “It never really occurred to me that I was a candidate for a neck lift until these past few months - another side effect of the pandemic I guess!”

Betty’s experience isn’t unique.

Maybe you have been thinking about this for a while, but Botox can only smooth wrinkles, not tighten loose skin - and let’s face it, there is only so much fillers can do. At some point, men and women discover that their neck look older than their face, or perhaps the face and neck stage an all-out mutiny together! You are active, vibrant, and looking forward to the next best thing: You want your face and neck to reflect your goals. You want a natural, not ‘done,’ look.

But back to our original question, how the heck did you get that turkey neck? How did that gorgeous skin go from firm to flabby? The answer is simple: Time.

Aging is not only chronological. Loosening skin is due to a number of factors including your genes, sun damage, and the natural gradual loss of elasticity over time. A combination of all three of these factors to varying degrees, and sometimes only one of them, creates a perfect storm and the skin of your neck begins to break down. There are two main types of neck lifts:

- Traditional Neck Lift

During a traditional neck lift, your surgeon will hide an incision near the hairline, close to the sideburn area, and curve it around to the back of the ear. An important tissue layer called the SMAS is tightened, excess skin is removed and volume is lifted. After the swelling recedes, your neck and jawline will be smooth and defined. This is considered the “gold standard” for neck and jawline rejuvenation, and it provides outstanding results.

- Limited incision

Certain patients have an anatomy that fortunately does not require a traditional approach. The limited incision neck lift is a much less invasive procedure and healing is faster. If you qualify for this procedure, you will enjoy results that may be more limited than with a traditional neck lift, but you will definitely feel free to stop hiding behind high collars and necklaces, instead proudly showing off your new neckline.

Both types of surgery require anesthesia and stitches. You decide which procedure is right for you during your private consultation with your board certified facial plastic surgeon.

What to expect following surgery? Most patients have the following post-surgical experiences:

• There will be soreness, swelling, and bruising; all of which will disappear within a few weeks.

• Your skin may feel tight (initially) due to the lift, but this dissipates after 1-2 weeks.

• Stitches are removed at 7 days.

Thinking about it? Reach out to a reputable board-certified facial plastic surgeon and schedule your consultation today. A turkey neck is fine for a seasonal fall bird but not for you.

Dr. Christopher Hove in Paoli, PA, is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon at Hove Center for Facial Plastic Surgery.