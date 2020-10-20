VARStreet Announces Integration with Zoho CRM
VARStreet, a leading business management software company in the IT and office supplies VAR industry completed a successful integration with the widely popular Zoho CRM.
Zoho CRM is trusted by millions globally, and according to a PCMag survey, Zoho is the most recommended CRM.
VARStreet is hugely popular in the IT and office supplies VAR industry with transactions over USD 10 billion passing through the application in a year.
VARStreet's integration with Zoho CRM also opens the doors for many Zoho CRM users to partner with VARStreet as their eCommerce and sales quotation solution.
This integration allows companies to align all their sales operations for an all-round view of their business, to achieve higher productivity across various departments and teams, and to serve their customers better.
Integrating sales quotation and eCommerce operations with Zoho CRM gives businesses a clear picture of their sales pipeline, makes inventory management efficient and removes silos in various departments by eliminating data duplication and consequent errors.
"VARStreet is continuously evolving based on feedback from not just customers but also from conversations we have with our prospects". said the Sales and Marketing Director for VARStreet Inc, Shiv Agarwal. He added, "With this integration, we hope our sales and eCommerce application becomes more accessible and relevant to a wider market".
You can read more about the VARStreet and Zoho CRM integration on their website. They also integrate with HubSpot CRM and Salesforce amongst others, and have a team of highly experienced engineers to carry out custom integrations with any home-grown software businesses may use.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
VARStreet also integrates with many other popular and widely used ERP, CRM and accounting applications. They have a team of highly experienced engineers to carry out custom integrations with any home-grown software businesses may use.
Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc
+1 781-262-0610
connectus@varstreet.com
