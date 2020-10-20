Trespass into an occupied dwelling, Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103115

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Westminster (VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East)

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: July 7, 2020, at about 11:10 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Trespass into an occupied dwelling

ACCUSED: William J. Drinkwine

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following an investigation that began in early July, the Vermont State Police has cited William Drinkwine, 33, of Brookfield on suspicion of trespass into an occupied dwelling. Drinkwine is a police officer with the Burlington Police Department.

Investigation by the Vermont State Police determined that on July 7, 2020, Drinkwine unlawfully entered the Swanton home of a woman with whom he was previously involved in a relationship. He was off duty at the time. The woman told Drinkwine he was not allowed in the home and informed him that he should leave. After Drinkwine left, the woman reported the incident to the Swanton Village Police Department, which referred the complaint to the Vermont State Police. The case was assigned to the Westminster Barracks in southern Vermont to ensure the investigation was conducted by a detective from outside the area where Drinkwine works. The Swanton Village Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Drinkwine was cited on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in connection with the incident and ordered to report Monday, Oct. 19, to the Royalton Barracks for fingerprints and photographs. He is due in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Albans at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, to answer the charge.

Drinkwine has been placed on leave from the Burlington Police Department. Further questions regarding his employment status should be directed to that agency.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Drinkwine’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Albans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.