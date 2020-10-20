Derby Barracks/VAPO & VCOR Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT:

CASE #: 20A504072

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/19/20 at 1055 hours

LOCATION (specific) Webster Rd, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Tyler Lavoie

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/19/20, at approximately 1055 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified that a relief from abuse order had been violated the night prior at approximately 1830 hours. Investigation revealed the offender, Tyler Lavoie had violated an abuse prevention order as well as conditions of release by having contact with the victim. Lavoie was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Court on 10/20/20 at 0830 hours.