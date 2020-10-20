Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/VAPO & VCOR Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

INCIDENT:

 

 

CASE #: 20A504072

 

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby                        CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/20 at 1055 hours

 

 

LOCATION (specific) Webster Rd, Coventry, VT

 

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Lavoie

 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

            On 10/19/20, at approximately 1055 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified that a relief from abuse order had been violated the night prior at approximately 1830 hours. Investigation revealed the offender, Tyler Lavoie had violated an abuse prevention order as well as conditions of release by having contact with the victim. Lavoie was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Court on 10/20/20 at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

