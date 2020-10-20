Derby Barracks/VAPO & VCOR Arrest
STATE OF
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 20A504072
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/19/20 at 1055 hours
LOCATION (specific) Webster Rd, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Tyler Lavoie
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/19/20, at approximately 1055 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified that a relief from abuse order had been violated the night prior at approximately 1830 hours. Investigation revealed the offender, Tyler Lavoie had violated an abuse prevention order as well as conditions of release by having contact with the victim. Lavoie was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Court on 10/20/20 at 0830 hours.