Maddie Brown of Smashing Numbers to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ONAWA, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are 12 million women-owned businesses in the United States. Of those 12 million, 88 percent are making less than $100,000 a year, at an average of $46,000 in gross income.

Of course, no one starts a business to earn $46,000, but then very few of these entrepreneurs have any formal business education. They haven’t learned to market, to budget, to forecast.

Too many small business owners are like an ostrich sticking their head in the ground. They're scared. They're ashamed. If they are willing to bring their numbers out into the light, they can begin to can make conscious decisions about how to manage the next chapter of their business.

If you're in business, you need someone you can talk to about your numbers and the story that they tell, so you can set goals and plan for the future. Maddie Brown is a CPA and the founder of Smashing Numbers, where she helps entrepreneurs, particularly coaches, to be more successful and profitable.

“Most people don't have anyone that they talk to about their money,” says Maddie. “We provide a safe space for people to look at their numbers, pay attention to their numbers and smash their numbers into something wonderful. My mission is to with the people in that 88 percent making $100,000 or less and provide them with the planning and strategy to become financially free and create what they want their lives to be.”

Though a CPA for 40 years, Maddie Brown is not your traditional accountant.

“There is a conflict between making money and paying taxes and acquiring debt,” says Maddie. “As a result, most people want to show as little income for tax purposes as possible. The problem is if you want to show as little income as possible, you're not going to meet your other financial goals. So when I talk about money, I talk about it from a totally different perspective than most CPAs.

“In order to be able to have financial freedom, you need to make decisions from a standpoint of what you want to do and not what you can afford to do,” says Maddie. “Bookkeeping and taxes are tools that you use to look at your numbers and educate yourself, but the goal is for you to be profitable and make money in your business and pay yourself.”

Maddie says she wants leave a legacy of helping coaches move the needle toward being more successful and doing well in the world.

“I love working with people that want to make the world a better place,” says Maddie. “I believe that if I can help them be profitable and live the life they dreamed of, we can uplift everybody.”

Close Up Radio will feature Maddie Brown in an interview with Jim Masters on October 22nd at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.smashingnumbers.com