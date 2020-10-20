Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,972 in the last 365 days.

Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research

Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market

Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market

Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market Infographic

Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market Infographic

Malaysia Pharmacy Retail market in terms of revenue increased at a single digit CAGR over the review period 2013-2019.

MALAYSIA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • MCO movement in Malaysia amidst COVID-19 reduced number of operating hours of Pharmacies but resulted in an increase of ~15% in online delivery for product categories majorly Personal Care, Sanitizers and Nutrition & Health Supplements.
• The Malaysian Cabinet with aim of reducing costs to customers introduced External Reference Pricing policy in May ‘19 to benchmark drug prices at wholesale and retail levels. However, the policy reduced trade margins for drugs in the country and led to a cascading effect to all the pharmacy players in the country.
• Healthcare spending in 2019 accounted for 10% of total budget of Malaysia wherein government’s goal is to achieve the long term growth to be aligned with the WHO recommended healthcare spending of 7% of GDP.

Growing Number of Licences issued: Cumulative number of License A/B/E and NaOH issued under the Poison Act 1952 by the Pharmacy Enforcement is persistently increasing from approximately 9,000 in 2017 to more than 10,000 in 2019 wherein more than 50% of the total license issued in 2019 was accounted by License A, which is issued to a pharmacist to import, store and deal generally by wholesale and retail or by wholesale only or by retail only.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/malaysia-pharmacy-retail-market-outlook-to-2025/353094-91.html

Consolidation of Pharmacies: Larger and mid-sized pharmacy retail chains in the industry are expanding organically by acquiring or merging with smaller chains and independent stores either to enhance their geographical presence or to increase their product & service portfolio. Some recent mergers include Health Lane Family Pharmacy Sdn Bhd buying over Kumpulan Farmasi Vitacare Sdn Bhd and acquisition of Caring Pharmacy by 7 Eleven group in Malaysia.

Collaborations & Partnerships: Partnerships of pharmacies with online consultation & e-prescription companies is growing in Malaysia as Telemedicine Blueprint envisioned that by 2020, the healthcare system of the country would be transformed with developments of advanced health systems by harnessing the power of information & multimedia technologies. Amidst the COVID pandemic, health care providers observed a shift in consumer behaviour, where people are now accepting more digital services such as tele consultation, medication delivery & Covid-19 screening services.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Malaysia Pharmacy Retail Market Outlook to 2025- By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), By Location (Mall Based & High Street), By Product Sales (Prescribed Drugs, Generics, Non Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Equipments), By Drug Type (Patented & Generics) and By Therapeutic Areas”, the Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market has been increasing due to increasing geographical presence of pharmacy outlets, rising number of pharmacists along with expansion in value added services offered by major players to sustain and increase their user base in the country. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Segments Covered

• By Market Structure (Number of Pharmacy Outlets & Revenue in USD Mn)

 Organized
o Organized Mall Based
o Organized High Street Stores

 Unorganized
o Unorganized Mall Based
o Unorganized High Street

• By Location (Number of Pharmacy Outlets & Revenue in USD Mn

 Mall Based
o Prescribed Drugs
o Over-The-Counter
o Non Pharmaceutical Products
o Medical Equipments

 High Street
o Prescribed Drugs
o Over-The-Counter
o Non Pharmaceutical Products
o Medical Equipments

• By Product Sales
 Prescribed Drugs
 Over-The-Counter
 Non Pharmaceutical Products
 Medical Equipments

• By Sales
 Patented Drugs
 Generics

• By Region
 Selangor
 Johor
 Kuala Lumpur
 Sarawak
 Others

• By Therapeutic Areas
 Anti-Infective
 Cardiovascular
 Pain/Analgesics
 Vitamins/Minerals/Nutrients
 Antibiotic
 Respiratory
 Gastro Intestinal
 Gynaecology
 Neuro
 Others

Companies Covered
• Watsons Malaysia
• Guardian Pharmacy
• Caring Pharmacy
• Alpro Pharmacy
• Healthlane Pharmacy
• Multicare Pharmacy
• AM PM Pharmacy
• Cosway Farmasi
• Aeon Wellness
• AA Pharmacy

Key Target Audience
• Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies
• Pharmacy Retail Companies
• Independent Pharmacies
• Industry Associations
• Regulatory Bodies
• Telemedicine Companies
• Pharmaceutical Distributors & Wholesalers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-
• Historical Period: 2013-2019
• Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report
• Overview of Malaysia Pharmacy Retail Market
• Trends and Growth Drivers in the Industry and Challenges Faced
• Malaysia Pharmacy Retail Market Size and Segmentations, 2013 - 2019
• Ecosystem and Value Chain of Pharmacy Retail Market in Malaysia
• Distributors & Wholesalers Landscape in Malaysia Pharmacy Retail Market
• Industry SWOT Analysis and BCG Matrix
• Telemedicine & Online Consultations Snapshot
• Contraceptive Demand among Customers in Malaysia
• Cross Comparison between Major Players and Company Profiles
• Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2020P-2025F
• Covid-19 Impact on the Industry & the Way Forward
• Analysts’ Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/malaysia-pharmacy-retail-market-outlook-to-2025/353094-91.html

Related Reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/india-e-pharmacy-competition-benchmarking/345912-91.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/kuwait-retail-pharmacy-market/175024-91.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/diagnostics/india-diagnostic-laboratories-market-outlook/336548-91.html

Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Ankur Gupta
Ken Research Private limited
+91-9015378249
ankur@kenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.