Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Malaysia Pharmacy Retail market in terms of revenue increased at a single digit CAGR over the review period 2013-2019.MALAYSIA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • MCO movement in Malaysia amidst COVID-19 reduced number of operating hours of Pharmacies but resulted in an increase of ~15% in online delivery for product categories majorly Personal Care, Sanitizers and Nutrition & Health Supplements.
• The Malaysian Cabinet with aim of reducing costs to customers introduced External Reference Pricing policy in May ‘19 to benchmark drug prices at wholesale and retail levels. However, the policy reduced trade margins for drugs in the country and led to a cascading effect to all the pharmacy players in the country.
• Healthcare spending in 2019 accounted for 10% of total budget of Malaysia wherein government’s goal is to achieve the long term growth to be aligned with the WHO recommended healthcare spending of 7% of GDP.
Growing Number of Licences issued: Cumulative number of License A/B/E and NaOH issued under the Poison Act 1952 by the Pharmacy Enforcement is persistently increasing from approximately 9,000 in 2017 to more than 10,000 in 2019 wherein more than 50% of the total license issued in 2019 was accounted by License A, which is issued to a pharmacist to import, store and deal generally by wholesale and retail or by wholesale only or by retail only.
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/malaysia-pharmacy-retail-market-outlook-to-2025/353094-91.html
Consolidation of Pharmacies: Larger and mid-sized pharmacy retail chains in the industry are expanding organically by acquiring or merging with smaller chains and independent stores either to enhance their geographical presence or to increase their product & service portfolio. Some recent mergers include Health Lane Family Pharmacy Sdn Bhd buying over Kumpulan Farmasi Vitacare Sdn Bhd and acquisition of Caring Pharmacy by 7 Eleven group in Malaysia.
Collaborations & Partnerships: Partnerships of pharmacies with online consultation & e-prescription companies is growing in Malaysia as Telemedicine Blueprint envisioned that by 2020, the healthcare system of the country would be transformed with developments of advanced health systems by harnessing the power of information & multimedia technologies. Amidst the COVID pandemic, health care providers observed a shift in consumer behaviour, where people are now accepting more digital services such as tele consultation, medication delivery & Covid-19 screening services.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Malaysia Pharmacy Retail Market Outlook to 2025- By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), By Location (Mall Based & High Street), By Product Sales (Prescribed Drugs, Generics, Non Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Equipments), By Drug Type (Patented & Generics) and By Therapeutic Areas”, the Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market has been increasing due to increasing geographical presence of pharmacy outlets, rising number of pharmacists along with expansion in value added services offered by major players to sustain and increase their user base in the country. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Segments Covered
• By Market Structure (Number of Pharmacy Outlets & Revenue in USD Mn)
Organized
o Organized Mall Based
o Organized High Street Stores
Unorganized
o Unorganized Mall Based
o Unorganized High Street
• By Location (Number of Pharmacy Outlets & Revenue in USD Mn
Mall Based
o Prescribed Drugs
o Over-The-Counter
o Non Pharmaceutical Products
o Medical Equipments
High Street
o Prescribed Drugs
o Over-The-Counter
o Non Pharmaceutical Products
o Medical Equipments
• By Product Sales
Prescribed Drugs
Over-The-Counter
Non Pharmaceutical Products
Medical Equipments
• By Sales
Patented Drugs
Generics
• By Region
Selangor
Johor
Kuala Lumpur
Sarawak
Others
• By Therapeutic Areas
Anti-Infective
Cardiovascular
Pain/Analgesics
Vitamins/Minerals/Nutrients
Antibiotic
Respiratory
Gastro Intestinal
Gynaecology
Neuro
Others
Companies Covered
• Watsons Malaysia
• Guardian Pharmacy
• Caring Pharmacy
• Alpro Pharmacy
• Healthlane Pharmacy
• Multicare Pharmacy
• AM PM Pharmacy
• Cosway Farmasi
• Aeon Wellness
• AA Pharmacy
Key Target Audience
• Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies
• Pharmacy Retail Companies
• Independent Pharmacies
• Industry Associations
• Regulatory Bodies
• Telemedicine Companies
• Pharmaceutical Distributors & Wholesalers
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
• Historical Period: 2013-2019
• Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Key Topics Covered in the Report
• Overview of Malaysia Pharmacy Retail Market
• Trends and Growth Drivers in the Industry and Challenges Faced
• Malaysia Pharmacy Retail Market Size and Segmentations, 2013 - 2019
• Ecosystem and Value Chain of Pharmacy Retail Market in Malaysia
• Distributors & Wholesalers Landscape in Malaysia Pharmacy Retail Market
• Industry SWOT Analysis and BCG Matrix
• Telemedicine & Online Consultations Snapshot
• Contraceptive Demand among Customers in Malaysia
• Cross Comparison between Major Players and Company Profiles
• Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2020P-2025F
• Covid-19 Impact on the Industry & the Way Forward
• Analysts’ Recommendations
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/malaysia-pharmacy-retail-market-outlook-to-2025/353094-91.html
Related Reports
https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/india-e-pharmacy-competition-benchmarking/345912-91.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/kuwait-retail-pharmacy-market/175024-91.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/diagnostics/india-diagnostic-laboratories-market-outlook/336548-91.html
Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Ankur Gupta
Ken Research Private limited
+91-9015378249
ankur@kenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn