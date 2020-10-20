Rahab's Daughters Annual Gala Turns Virtual & National

Rescue , Rehabilitate and Reintegrate survivors of Human Trafficking Rescue , Rehabilitate and Reintegrate survivors of Human Trafficking

Join us on October 29th, 2020, at 7 PM celebrate the “Illuminating Human Trafficking" Annual Gala. Raise a glass with us to celebrate our survivors thriving.

Your generosity is the only way we can continue the fight against Human Trafficking” — Dr. Denardo Ramos

BARRINGTON, IL, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us to celebrate our Annual Gala "Illuminating Human Trafficking". This year Rahab's Daughters will hold a gala virtually and share with you powerful stories about human trafficking, our survivors, and mission.

Rahab’s Daughters cordially invites you to join us on October 29th, 2020, at 7 PM in celebrating our “Illuminating Human Trafficking" Annual Gala. Raise a glass with us (from the location of your choosing) as we celebrate our survivors who are now thriving. Although we are not able to gather in person, this year's gala promises a unique opportunity to come together in new and creative ways. Our speakers will share powerful stories about surviving human trafficking and thriving. And for the first time, we will bring the gala to you! It will be a memorable event and a chance to take a stand against human trafficking.

Rahab’s Daughters is a five-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by a survivor, specializing in preventative education, rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of survivors of human trafficking. Rahab’s Daughters provides vocational training options, safe houses, counseling, and prevention services. Since its inception, Rahab’s Daughters has developed a program that has resulted in over 60+ survivors graduating with a GED, Associate’s Degree, or Bachelor’s Degree or some form of technical or trade training. Human trafficking is a big business. In the United States alone, human trafficking generates an estimated $32 billion. Globally, that number jumps to an estimated $150 billion annually, with $99 billion coming from commercial sexual exploitation.

Your attendance, & monetary contribution, will assist Rahab’s Daughters in the ongoing work, of rescuing, supporting, and restoring women and children enslaved through human trafficking -- and is a great opportunity to highlight your business. By becoming a sponsor for this extraordinary event, you will also be supporting more than 300 women and children that Rahab’s Daughters is currently serving. The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Rahab’s Daughters from providing support and safety for our community members who need us, in fact, our services were needed more than ever! No donation is too small. All proceeds from the gala will go to support this work.

Please consider donating to this important event. Attached link you'll find our sponsorship packet and registration. Register here We think you’ll agree our Annual Gala is a great opportunity to highlight your business service or goods and reach potential new customers. All donations will also be noted with your business name in our event program and on our social media. To submit your donation and the sponsorship form, please mail to Rahab’s Daughters, 18-5 E. Dundee Rd, Suite 200, Barrington IL 60010. Checks can be made payable to Rahab’s Daughters.

Rahab’s Daughters thanks you in advance for your financial and/or in kind donation and support. Looking forward to seeing you virtually as we stand together in the Fight Against Human Trafficking. Thank you for your support!