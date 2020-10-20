Derby/ Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504077

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: VSP - Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 @ 1959 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Street, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated

Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release X 3.

ACCUSED: Kytreana Patrick

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/19/2020, at approximately 1959 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation at a residence on

West Street in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers responded and after a subsequent

investigation, Kytreana Patrick was placed under arrest for several offenses.

Patrick was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later held at

Northern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/20 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881