Derby/ Agg Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504077
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: VSP - Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 @ 1959 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Street, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated
Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release X 3.
ACCUSED: Kytreana Patrick
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/19/2020, at approximately 1959 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation at a residence on
West Street in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers responded and after a subsequent
investigation, Kytreana Patrick was placed under arrest for several offenses.
Patrick was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later held at
Northern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/20 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881