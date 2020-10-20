ePakShip Launches Pack and Ship Service for eCommerce Stores

A Kentucky-based fulfillment company has unveiled a new service.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with ePakShip announced today the official launch of its Pack and Ship Service for eCommerce stores.

“We’re very excited to officially launch our Pack and Ship Service to eCommerce stores,” said John Young, Vice President of Sales and spokesperson for ePakShip.

Young explained that running a business can be very difficult and expensive, especially if you sell products online and handle the process entirely on your own.

“By working with pack and ship companies like us, however, you can reduce a lot of the cost and make the process a lot easier for you and your employees,” Young stressed, before adding, “What’s more, it will even make it easier for you to expand your business in the future. If you’re interested in saving money and expanding your business.”

The main reason to work with pack and ship companies such as ePakShip, rather than handling that process entirely on your own, Young said, is that it will save businesses money in the end.

“To store, pack, and ship products to your customers on your own requires you to not only rent or own a warehouse but also to hire employees to handle the process,” Young revealed. “As you can imagine, this is very expensive and time-consuming, especially as your business grows and you are required to ship more and more products to customers. Here at ePakShip, our main priority is working with your business and making things work for you. That means creating a custom process that works specifically for your business’ needs. We guarantee that the process will be easier, more affordable, and ultimately better for your business and customers in the long run.”

In addition, ePakShip also provides fulfillment services to startups. The benefit is that finding a fulfillment partner can be a daunting task. ePakShip prides itself on taking the role seriously and providing shopping cart integration, online data access, the ability to provide automated low stock and receipt notices, in addition, to secure and environmentally controlled storage. Their customers can access the tools they need to exceed customer expectations and concentrate on what matters most: their business.

Young explained that ePakShip provides three primary services: Pick Pack Ship, Inventory Management and Warehousing, & Shopping Cart Integration.

As for the Pick Pack Ship services, Young noted that “our team creates a pick/pack/ship process designed specifically for your company. This made-to-order process guarantees this is done to your unique specifications creating a seamless operation. Orders can be processed in a variety of ways, including setting up an online storefront for your customers or team members to enter orders, see inventory and order history, as well as many other tools.”

For more information, please visit epakship.com/about/ and https://epakship.com/blog-index/.

About ePakShip

