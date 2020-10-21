DanCann Pharma Selects AEssenseGrows For European Medicinal Cannabis Collaboration

DannCann Selects AEssenseGrows To Access Europe GMP AEssenseGrows Receives CE Marking for Its Automated Aeroponics Systems The AEssenseGrows Logo

The Danish Cannabis Producer Selected AEssense Automation for Precision Control of Highly Pure and Efficient Indoor Cultivation

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEssenseGrows, an AgTech company specializing in precision automated aeroponic platforms for consistent high-yield plant production, announced today that DanCann Pharma, a medicinal cannabis company based in Denmark, has purchased the AEssenseGrows AEtrium system for its operations. DanCann surveyed the industry and determined the AEssenseGrows equipment offered the best precision, highest yields, and lowest cost of production for the precise requirements of the Danish Healthcare System.

“DanCann Pharma surveyed the complete market for growing precise, pharma-grade premium cannabis products, and we determined that the AEssenseGrows AEtrium System aeroponics will deliver superior product well beyond the alternatives.”

“We wanted a cultivation system that was easy to use and provided a great degree of control over and visibility into the grow environment,” said Morten Martinsen, Co-founder and COO of DanCann Pharma. “The cutting-edge AEssenseGrows system meets those requirements with automation. The revolutionary Guardian Grow Manager software delivers fingertip control over every aspect of the grow environment.”

Martinsen added: “In addition to our own cultivation, DanCann is dedicated to deliver high quality material for patients with challenges. I look forward to qualifying for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification and exporting to global demand. A platform like the AEssenseGrows system puts that easily within reach. “

DanCann Pharma is a vertically integrated, licensed cultivation and distribution company based in Denmark.

The AEssenseGrows AEtrium system delivers sensor-driven automation to execute the inherent benefits of aeroponics. The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management software monitors grow conditions 24/7 and, if needed, automatically adjusts key variables such as nutrients, pH, temperature, or lighting to maintain optimal conditions.

“DanCann Pharma is well positioned for the cultivation and handling of cannabis to produce new therapeutic cannabinoids under the Danish Medicines Agency. DanCann Pharma is an innovative company that realizes the most cost-effective way to achieve consistent pharma-grade cannabis is through a tightly controlled grow environment, and that’s what our AEtrium System provides,” said Bob Chen, president and CEO of AEssenseGrows. “Furthermore, our research together will help ensure we continue offering superior technologies that deliver the highest quality products for patients.”

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Sunnyvale, CA. AEssenseGrows provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseGrows.com

About DanCann Pharma

DanCann Pharma was founded in 2018 and is a Danish pharmaceutical biotechnology company powered by cannabinoids. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new therapeutic cannabinoids in a wide range of disease areas. The company is part of the Pilot Programme for medical cannabis in Denmark and is licensed for the handling of Euphoriant substances and cultivation and handling of cannabis for medical use by the Danish Medicines Agency (DMA). Investors are invited to view DanCann’s investor introduction video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pj2GKzdTAo

For more information, visit: https://www.DanCann.com

DanCann Pharma Investor Introduction